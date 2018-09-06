This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nine people injured in crash between school bus and car in Limerick

The collision occurred at Ardvarna and the road in question in currently closed.

By David Raleigh Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 11:24 AM
42 minutes ago 4,121 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4221773
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

NINE PEOPLE – SIX children, two adults and a teenager – have been taken to hospital with injuries following a collision between a school bus and a car in Co Limerick.

The collision, which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am.

The 29-seater bus and white Renault Laguna collided near a house, and on a bend in the road.

One of the passengers on the bus managed to exit the vehicle and run about 1.5km to a house to raise the alarm.

According to reliable sources, the car ended up “pinned” between the front of the bus and a wall of a house.

Two people travelling in the car were cut from the wreckage by firefighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

Fleet of ambulances 

The driver and passenger of the car along with the six schoolchildren and their bus driver were all taken to hospital by a fleet of ambulances.

“Out of the six injured children, one has a (suspected) broken jaw; another has a (suspected) broken arm; and four have head lacerations,” a source said.

The driver of the bus is believed to have sustained a chest injury.

It’s understood there were between 10 and 12 people, including the driver, travelling on the 29-seater bus.

“One of the schoolchildren who was on the bus ran about a mile to a house to raise the alarm,” a source said.

A fleet of ambulances set up a “staging area” near the scene to allow firefighters cut out the driver and passenger from the car and get passengers off the bus.

Some of the nine people injured are said to have sustained “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary were dispatched to the scene.

Gardaí have closed the road and are awaiting the arrival of a forensic collision inspector to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

