This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two children aged four and five among the latest victims to die in California wildfires

Some 38,000 people have been evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County.

By Associated Press Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 11:59 AM
43 minutes ago 2,183 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4153653
Debris and charred items litter a wildfire-ravaged home
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Debris and charred items litter a wildfire-ravaged home
Debris and charred items litter a wildfire-ravaged home
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

THOUSANDS OF DAZED evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She expected to spend the night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

“I think I’m still in shock,” Noland said. “It’s just unbelievable knowing you don’t have a house to go back to.”

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, aged four and five.

“My babies are dead,” Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff’s deputies.

‘Praying for everybody’

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn’t until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

Yesterday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The fire, which grew slightly yesterday to 131 square miles (340 square kilometers), is the largest fire burning in California. Nearly 5,000 structures were threatened and the fire was just 5% contained.

California Wildfires A firefighter walks to flames as a wildfire advances onto a residential district Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

The latest tally of 536 destroyed structures was up from 500 earlier in the day, and sure to rise. A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

Bonnie and Jerry Kieffaber grabbed most of their medications when they left their home in Redding on Thursday, but they forgot his insulin. Days later, police won’t let them back inside because it’s still too dangerous.

Bonnie Kieffaber, 69, says being away from home is expensive.

“All of our food was there, and now we’re draining our checking account trying to keep gas in the car and buy food too,” she said while grabbing a hot meal at a Red Cross shelter.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “The heat and the stress of it all, and praying for everybody and all of our friends.”

California Wildfires Firefighters hose down flames from an advancing wildfire Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Evacuation orders 

The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire. Redding fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.

Sherry Bledsoe’s two children, James Roberts, 5, and Emily Roberts, 4, were stranded with their great grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 70, when walls of flames swept through the family’s rural property Thursday on the outskirts of Redding.

The three were among more than a dozen people reported missing after the furious wind-driven blaze took residents by surprise and leveled several neighborhoods.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said he expects to find several of those people alive and just out of touch with loved ones. Officers have gone to homes of several people reported missing and found cars gone — a strong indication they fled.

California Wildfires A burned out vehicle sits in front of a wildfire-ravaged home Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, two blazes prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and were threatening more than 350 buildings.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when several structures caught fire, the Napa Valley Register reported. The blaze had blackened 150 acres and was at 10 percent containment.

Throughout the state, Cal Fire officials said more than 10,000 firefighters were on the line, making progress on 14 large wildfires.

Big fires also continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. Those fires had burned nearly 100 square miles (260 square kilometers).

Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and won’t reopen until Friday.

‘Save it for your family’

In Shasta County, Matt Smith, a Forest Service pilot with 13 years’ experience as a smokejumper, says he used hoses to save his house in the well-kept neighborhood of Lake Redding Estates.

California Wildfires Matt Smith talks about how he fought an advancing wildfire and saved his home, while his neighbour's home, in the background, burned down Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Burned and twisted bicycle frames, refrigerators, and piles of rubble were still smoking around his property yesterday.

Smith said he arrived home Thursday as evacuees were racing out.

“Save it for your family, save it for your family,” he says he reminded himself during two adrenalin-filled hours.

As a former firefighter, he said he always kept an escape route in mind — possibly his neighbor’s pool.

Yesterday, he had a blistering burn on his hand from grabbing his propane tank and wrestling it away from the house and into the front yard. His nose and ear also had burns.

“The good news is that our house is here. The bad news is that our neighborhood is devastated,” he said.

California Wildfires A firefighter walks along a containment line while battling a wildfire Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Liam Miller match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
59,547  208
2
Quiz: Can you tell where this Irish place is?
51,805  27
3
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
50,888  84
Fora
1
'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millenials
270  0
2
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
228  0
3
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
93,050  53
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
61,002  51
3
McCarthy's point saves Clare to force draw with Galway in All-Ireland semi-final thriller
35,087  59
DailyEdge
1
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÉ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
42,004  0
2
Is adding in your Myers-Briggs personality type the game-changer your Tinder needs?
6,895  0
3
Can You Guess The Price Of These Products From Brown Thomas?
5,575  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie