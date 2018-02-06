  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

University of Cambridge admits it has 'significant problem' with sexual misconduct

A total of 173 complaints of sexual misconduct have been received by the university since May last year.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 8:38 AM
8 hours ago 12,719 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836142
University of Cambridge
Image: Nick Ansell
University of Cambridge
University of Cambridge
Image: Nick Ansell

THE UNIVERSITY OF Cambridge in the UK has admitted it has a “significant problem” with sexual misconduct after receiving almost 200 complaints over the past few months.

A total of 173 complaints have been received since May last year when the university launched a new anonymous reporting tool.

Cambridge is the first university to reveal a high number of reports through the database, even though several other institutions have since introduced similar systems.

Of the 173 complaints filed, some 119 were made by students alleging sexual misconduct against other students.

Two students issued complaints against members of staff, while seven staff members complained about fellow colleagues.

Writing in a blog on the university’s website, professor of English private law and pro-vice chancellor for education, Graham Virgo, said that the data “supports our belief that we have a significant problem involving sexual misconduct”.

“What we now need to ensure is that those who have been affected receive the support and guidance they need,” Virgo said.

“We expected high numbers, and view it as a metric of success. It appears victims have confidence in our promise that these figures will be used to judge the nature and scale of sexual misconduct affecting students and staff and to act to it accordingly,” he said.

Source: Cambridge University/YouTube

To accompany the reporting tool, Cambridge launched a Breaking the Silence campaign in October. The university has credited the campaign with prompting the second largest spike in reports in Cambridge’s history.

“The early signs of the impact of Breaking the Silence are encouraging. Before the campaign, 52% of those reporting recent incidents thought nothing would be done if they made a complaint,” Virgo said.

That figure has dropped to 30% since the launch, he said.

“Clearly, there is work still to do, but that campaign’s message that those who report will be supported and action can be taken is starting to have an impact.”

Read: There’s a sprinkling of snow about the country this morning

More: Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
71,313  48
2
Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm
57,695  99
3
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
47,062  129
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
336  0
2
Donabate residents are fighting a plan to build 'overbearing' three-storey apartment blocks
267  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
163  0
The42
1
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
35,018  4
2
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
27,454  48
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
16,718  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
17,469  1
2
"I just feel Irish": Jamie Dornan says Brexit keeps him awake at night
11,022  2
3
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
8,288  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie