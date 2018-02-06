There's a sprinkling of snow about the country this morning

IT’S A COLD, cold morning out there.

A snow-ice warning will remain in place across the country until midnight tonight, the second such warning issued by Met Éireann in the last two days.

Patchy snowfall has been seen across the country overnight – with most of what’s still to come expected to affect western counties. Still, don’t be surprised to see a light sprinkling on your garden as you exit the house this morning.

Take care on roads this morning after overnight snow and freezing rain. Be aware of black ice. Allow extra time for your journey. Drive with care. — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) February 6, 2018 Source: Traffic Mgmt. Centre /Twitter

Nice bit of #sneachta this morning. The toddler is going to be incredibly happy, granny not so much 😂❄️ pic.twitter.com/vM5uPOn063 — Kat (@katlaing1) February 6, 2018 Source: Kat /Twitter

Motorists should take care on the roads due to the snowfall and freezing rain seen overnight. Drive safe everyone.

In terms of public transport news, Irish Rail reports that all its services are operating as scheduled with no major delays, with the same going for Dublin Bus.

Green line Luas services are running slightly late this morning but it’s non-weather-related.

As regards today’s forecast, Met Éireann says that whatever snow and ice has been seen will gradually recede across the morning, with the remainder of the day being cold, bright and breezy after the sub-zero temperatures seen overnight.

Expect sunny spells and showers, with top temperatures of between three and five degrees this afternoon.

