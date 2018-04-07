  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
At least 14 killed after bus carrying junior hockey team crashes in Canada

The ages of those on the team varied from 16 to 20.

By Associated Press Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 8:20 AM
Source: Regina Leader-Post/YouTube

A CRASH BETWEEN a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late last night.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game. It collided with a transport truck.

It has since been confirmed that at least 14 people died in the crash.

“There have been multiple fatalities — our whole community is in shock,” said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Garinger said parents from across Western Canada are rushing to the scene as they struggle to cope with the tragedy.

“It’s a horrible accident, my God,” said Darren Opp, president of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team. “It’s very, very bad.”

Opp said a semi T-boned the players’ bus, adding that the coaching staff and players from the Hawks are waiting to help.

“They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news,” he said. “There’s uncles and moms and dads waiting to hear whether their sons and nephews are ok.”

Pastor Jordan Gadsby at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin said more than a hundred people gathered at the church. “Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive.”

Garinger, who has one of the players living in his home, said they still don’t know his fate.

“We don’t know who has passed and we don’t expect to know right away,” he said. “We know that the coroner and their office need to do their work and let families know.”

Kevin Henry, a coach who runs a hockey school in Prince Albert, said people are in shock. “It is sort of every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“This is I would think one of the darkest days in the history of Saskatchewan, especially because hockey is so ingrained in how we grow up here,” Henry said.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is a Junior ‘A’ hockey league under Hockey Canada, which is part of the Canadian Junior Hockey League. It’s open to North American-born players between the ages of 16 and 20.

RCMP said the collision occurred late yesterday afternoon.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

