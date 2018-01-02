Man found dead after fall at construction site in London's Canary Wharf

London's business district Canary Wharf (background), where a man's body was found this morning.

London's business district Canary Wharf (background), where a man's body was found this morning.

POLICE IN LONDON are investigating the circumstances around the discovery of a man’s body in the city’s banking district Canary Wharf.

It is believed the man fell to his death on a construction site. A Metropolitan police spokesperson said officers were called to a site on Bank Street, Westferry Road just before 8.50am.

“The body of a man had been found after apparently falling into a deep trench at the location,” they said.

Paramedics and the fire brigade attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has not yet been recovered.

He is not believed to have been a member of construction staff.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious as this time.