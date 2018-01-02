  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine dead and hundreds arrested as fresh protests and unrest hit Iran overnight

At least three other towns near the cultural hub of Isfahan saw violence overnight.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 11:00 AM
7 hours ago 10,452 Views 71 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3776848
A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot police.
Image: AP/PA Images
A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot police.
A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot police.
Image: AP/PA Images

Updated at 11am

Nine people were killed as fresh unrest hit Iran overnight, state television said Tuesday, while hundreds have been arrested as authorities crack down on the biggest anti-regime demonstrations in years.

An attack on a police station in the town of Qahderijan, in the central province of Isfahan, led to six protesters being killed, the state broadcaster reported.

At least three other towns near the cultural hub of Isfahan saw violence overnight, causing the deaths of a young member of the Revolutionary Guards, a policeman and a bystander.

The estimated death toll is now 21 from five days of unrest that represent the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime since mass demonstrations in 2009.

The unrest appears leaderless and focused on provincial towns and cities, with only small and sporadic protests in Tehran on Monday evening where a heavy police presence was reported.

As violence has spread, authorities have stepped up arrests, with at least 450 people detained in the capital since Saturday and 100 more around Isfahan on Monday, officials told local media.

Protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin Opponents of the regime protest against the government in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin. Source: DPA/PA Images

A Revolutionary Guards spokesman said there was no need for them to intervene directly, but they requested the public to report “seditionist elements”.

“We will not permit insecurity to continue in any way in Tehran. If it continues, officials will take decisions to finish it,” said Esmail Kowsari, a deputy commander for a local branch of the Revolutionary Guards, on state television.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, described the unrest as a “proxy war against the Iranian people”.

“Hashtags and messages about the situation in Iran come from the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia,” he told local media.

‘Seditionist elements’

President Hassan Rouhani has tried to play down the unrest, which began over economic grievances in second city Mashhad last Thursday but quickly turned against the regime as a whole with chants of “Death to the dictator”.

“This is nothing,” he said in a statement on the presidency website, vowing the nation would deal with “this minority who… insult the sanctities and values of the revolution”.

Pro-regime rallies were held across several towns and cities — reflecting continued support among a large conservative section of society.

“With every day that passes, the crimes of those arrested become more serious and their punishment will become heavier. We no longer consider them as protesters demanding rights, but as people targeting the regime,” the head of Tehran’s revolutionary court, Moussa Ghazanfarabadi, told the conservative Tasnim news agency.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani. Source: AP/PA Images

Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and a 12% unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too slow.

The young are most affected, with as many as 40% out of work according to analysts, and rural areas particularly hard-hit.

‘People have had enough’

“People have had enough, especially the young people. They have nothing to be happy about,” Sarita Mohammadi, a 35-year-old teacher in Tehran, told AFP.

“The situation is far worse in provinces. Agriculture has been destroyed. I know many who have left the north of the country to come to Tehran to work,” she added.

Rouhani acknowledged there was “no problem bigger than unemployment” in a speech on Sunday, and also vowed a more balanced media and more transparency.

Trump calls for change

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Tehran over four days of demonstrations, said it was “time for a change” and that Iran’s people were “hungry” for freedom.

The European Union yesterday pushed Iran to guarantee the right to protest and separately British foreign minister Boris Johnson said “the UK is watching events in Iran closely”.

“We believe that there should be a meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues the protesters are raising and we look to the Iranian authorities to permit this,” Johnson said in a statement.

In 2009, authorities ruthlessly put down protests against the re-election of hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. At least 36 people were killed in 2009, according to an official toll, while the opposition says 72 died.

- © AFP 2018

Read: Death toll rises in Iran unrest as protesters ‘attempt to take over police stations and military bases’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two 'status orange' weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in
91,657  49
2
YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese 'suicide forest'
52,502  41
3
Could this Japanese budgeting journal help you save money in 2018?
33,324  15
Fora
1
There'll soon be a huge new €160m ferry running between Dublin and Holyhead
653  0
2
The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in
457  0
3
The Irish-owned BB's café chain has hatched a plan to open dozens of outlets
112  0
The42
1
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
60,372  13
2
A game of two halves! Four-try Ulster produce massive comeback to topple 14-man Munster
28,483  93
3
This American university spent $55 million on a new football complex - the photos are absolutely outrageous
25,455  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
13 extremely important celebrity predictions for 2018
7,831  6
2
19 times we were proud to call Michael D our President in 2017
7,561  3
3
Conor McGregor spent New Year's in bed with the Australian flu ... It's The Dredge
6,878  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test
DUBLIN
The winning â¬38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
Gardaí investigate after taxi driver has phone stolen by two men with 'fake' gun
LEO VARADKAR
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Leo says Trump doesn't have the skill set to bring stability to Northern Ireland
Quiz: What was Leo Varadkar doing here?
ROBBERY
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaÃ­ arrived
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaí arrived
Security man who missed a break-in because he was looking at his mobile phone loses job
Garda appeal after women robbed of over €50,000 at gunpoint

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie