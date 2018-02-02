Man in his 70s dies in car crash

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision in which a man in his 70s died to come forward.

At about 1.45pm today gardaí and local fire and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at Lakeview, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

It is understood that the man’s car left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7902, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.