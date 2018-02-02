Five people dead after two army helicopters crash in France

The crash happened near Saint-Tropez in Southern France

The crash happened near Saint-Tropez in Southern France

Updated at 9.50am

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed after two army helicopters crashed near a lake in southern France, investigators have said.

The crash, involving two army aviation service helicopters, happened near Carces lake about 50 kilometres northwest of Saint-Tropez.

“The helicopters collided. There were three crew [members] in one and two in the other. All are dead,” police said in the nearby town of Brignoles.

They added that one body had still to be recovered from the wreckage.

Some 20 troops joined two rescue helicopters and a police chopper at the crash scene, along with local officials.

- © AFP 2018