Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Caravan blown off Galway cliff; woman believed to be still inside

Gardaí are at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 9:17 AM
34 minutes ago 19,726 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4243391
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of an incident in Galway in which a caravan was blown off a cliff this morning.

It’s believed that a woman in her 50s is still inside the caravan, Gardaí said.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene at Claddaghduff; the Irish Coast Guard are assisting with the operation.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for most of the country until 1pm today as Storm Ali sweeps across the country, with counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway the worst affected.

Winds are forecast to be strongest in the west and northwest with mean speeds of between 65-80 km/h and gusts of between 110-130 km/h.

Around 20,000 homes are without power, according to ESB Networks.

More to follow..

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

