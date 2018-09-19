This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Electric faults across the west as Storm Ali's 130 km/h winds pass over Ireland

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place across the country.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 7:21 AM
47 minutes ago 10,338 Views 11 Comments
Met Éireann's wind map for this morning.
Image: Met.ie
Met Éireann's wind map for this morning.
Met Éireann's wind map for this morning.
Image: Met.ie

THE START OF day two of the National Ploughing Championships is delayed due to winds from Storm Ali.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for most of the country and remains in place until 1pm today. 

The National Ploughing Association, which runs the annual event, announced last night that the site would not open to the public until 11am today with the storm predicted to pass over the midlands between 8-10am.

Winds from Storm Ali are forecast to be strongest in the west and northwest with mean speeds of between 65-80 km/h and gusts of between 110-130 km/h.

ESB is reporting that almost 4,000 customers are without power in Kerry and 835 customers are also experiencing faults in Galway.

There are also large-scale faults reported in the Whitegate, Mountshannon and Scariff areas of  Co Clare. 

Gardaí are also urging motorists to take extra caution and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

