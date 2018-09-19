Electric faults across the west as Storm Ali's 130 km/h winds pass over Ireland

THE START OF day two of the National Ploughing Championships is delayed due to winds from Storm Ali.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for most of the country and remains in place until 1pm today.

The National Ploughing Association, which runs the annual event, announced last night that the site would not open to the public until 11am today with the storm predicted to pass over the midlands between 8-10am.

Winds from Storm Ali are forecast to be strongest in the west and northwest with mean speeds of between 65-80 km/h and gusts of between 110-130 km/h.

Strongest gusts to 7:30am (km/h):



130 Mace Head (Galway)

107 Belmullet (Mayo)

106 Newport (Mayo)

106 Valentia (Kerry)

93 Roches Point (Cork)



Airports

85 Knock

82 Casement (Dublin)

76 Cork

67 Dublin

65 Shannon pic.twitter.com/IMC0P6TZbi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

ESB is reporting that almost 4,000 customers are without power in Kerry and 835 customers are also experiencing faults in Galway.

There are also large-scale faults reported in the Whitegate, Mountshannon and Scariff areas of Co Clare.

Gardaí are also urging motorists to take extra caution and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.