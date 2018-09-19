59 mins ago

Fallen trees have led to the closure of dozens of roads across the country, and AA Roadwatch has a list of affected areas on its website.

MAYO:

There are a number of fallen trees in the Claremorris area, including on the N60 and the Ballinrobe Rd (R331) which are fully blocked. Gardaí advise against travelling in the area due to dangerous conditions.

GALWAY:

The N67 (Old N18) is closed between Kilcolgan and Clarinbridge due to fallen trees.

St Mary’s Rd is closed due to a fallen tree, and so is is the nearby Crescent.

Salthill Promeade has been closed due to the weather conditions.

There are a large number of fallen trees in the Salthill area, with extreme caution advised.

The N59 is currently blocked near Roscahill by a tree.

There’s a tree down at the Browne R/A on Seamus Quirke Rd in the city – traffic can get by with care.

A number of fallen trees are blocking the N84 at the Curraghline

The Loughrea/Woodford Rd (R351) is blocked by a fallen tree.

The Tuam/Barnaderg Rd (R332) is closed due to trees down.

There’s a tree down on the Ballinrobe Rd (R332) just outside Tuam at Kilbannon.

The Scarriff/Portumna Rd (R352) is down to one lane due to lots of fallen trees.

There’s a fallen trees blocking the road at Caltra NS (R339).

The Mountbellew/Caltra Rd (R358) is closed due to fallen trees.

The Menlough/Monivea Rd (R339) is down to one lane at Garbally Castle due to a fallen trees.

The Loughgeorge/Abbeyknockmoy Rd (R354) is closed due to a fallen tree.

There are several fallen trees on the back road between Corradulla and Loughgeorge (linking the Tuam Rd and Headford Rd).

SLIGO:

There’s a fallen tree on the N4 between Lackagh and Collooney, and a fallen electricity pole near Castlebaldwin.

There’s a fallen tree on the N15 north of Drumcliffe

There’s a tree down on the Slishwood/Ballintogher Rd (R287).

There are trees down on the Sligo/Ballinode Rd(R278) on the Sligo Town side of Calry.

There are trees down on the Sligo/Leitrim Village Rd (R284) at Ballygawley and just south of Geevagh.

A fallen tree is blocking the Ballygawley/Collooney Rd (R290).

The Ballymote/Boyle Rd (R295) is blocked by a tree at Keash.

ULSTER

DONEGAL:

There are several fallen trees on the N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford, with the road fully blocked.

There’s a tree down on the Frosses/Glenties Rd (R262).

MUNSTER

CORK:

A fallen tree has been cleared from the N22 between Ovens and Macroom, near the turn off for Crookstown,

A tree has been cleared from the South City Link Rd inbound near the Turners Cross exit.

A tree has been cleared from the North Ring Rd in Cork City at Tinkers Cross.

A tree has also been cleared on Centre Park Rd in the City also.

KERRY:

A tree has been cleared frm the N72 between Killarney and Killorglin near Fossa GAA Club.

Also on the N72, all lanes have reopened near Barraduff following the removal of a tree.

A tree has been cleared from the N22 near the level crossing between Killarney and Glenflesk.

A fallen tree has been cleared from the Abbeydorney/Listowel Rd (R557) near Lixnaw.

A tree has been cleared from the Ballyduff/Ballyheigue Rd (R551) at Dromartin.

TIPPERARY:

Fallen power cables on the Ballyhasty Rd (R490) and Cloughjordan. Emergency services are at the scene.

LEINSTER

DUBLIN:

There is a fallen tree on Cuffe St in Dublin City blocking traffic headed towards St Stephen’s Green.

Highfield Rd is due to close after a tree has fallen.

There is a tree down on Booterstown Ave near the Punch Bowl.

Glasthule Rd is partially blocked on the Dun Laoghaire side of Adelaide Rd.

There is a tree down on the Finglas Rd at Glasnevin Cemetery.

There is a tree blocking one lane of the N81 at Jobstown.

There are reports of a tree down outside Donnybrook heading onto Leeson St Upper.

North Road in the Phoenix Park is closed because of fallen branches. Traffic is being diverted onto Odd Lamp Rd and Chesterfield Ave. Cabra Gate is also closed.

There are trees down on either side of the Long Mile Rd near the Naas Rd Jct.

There is a fallen tree blocking Palmerston Rd in Rathgar near Temple Gardens.

Reports of a fallen tree and damaged power cables in Sandyford Village at Sandyford House.

A tree is reportedly down on Griffith Ave near the St Mobhí Rd jct.

A tree has fallen on a car on Trees Rd Upper.

A tree is reportedly down on Sybill Hill Rd at St Paul’s College in Killester.

KILDARE:

The N78 is blocked by a fallen tree just outside Athy on the Carlow side.

OFFALY:

The Clara/Kilbeggan Rd (R436) is blocked near Clara due to a fallen tree.

WESTMEATH:

There is a tree down on the N4 between J16 Mullingar Centre and J17 Mullingar West.

A tree has fallen on the Castlepollard/Delvin Rd (R395) between Drumcree and Collinstown.

LONGFORD:

The N63 is blocked just east of Lanesboro by a fallen tree.