Wednesday 19 September, 2018
THE FIRST STORM of the winter season has arrived in Ireland, as strong winds and heavy rain batter the country following the arrival of Storm Ali.

The storm has already killed one person, and led to power cuts and fallen trees with wind speeds of between 65-80 km/h and gusts of between 110-130 km/h.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for most of the country, which remains in place until 1pm.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with everything related to the storm – including the latest on road closures and power outages – in our live blog below.

If you have any tips or pictures, you can email them to me at stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie or tweet me at @Ste_McDermott.

Trees are falling on vehicles everywhere it seems. This picture was taken by Rich Evans in Dublin 2.

Storm Ali 1 Source: Rich Evans

ESB now say 140,000 customers are without power due to over 750 separate faults. The most affected areas include, Cavan, Sligo, Galway, Thurles, Castlebar, Tralee, Portlaoise, Mullingar and Dundalk.

In Fermanagh, the PSNI have advised that the A4 at Enniskillen is closed between Tamlaght and Killyhevlin Hotel due to a fallen tree, and that diversions are in place.

Here’s the latest from the National Ploughing Championships, the opening of which has been delayed until 12pm (at least).

2658 Storm Ali_90554294 Storm Ali Damage at the National Ploughing Championships

2661 Storm Ali_90554293 Storm Ali Damage at the National Ploughing Championships

2664 Storm Ali_90554292 Storm Ali Damage at the National Ploughing Championships Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

In case you’re wondering just how windy it is out there…

The opening of the National Ploughing Championships has now been pushed back to 12pm due to safety concerns over the weather.

Those who have already arrived are asked to remain in their cars in the car park.

In Clare, a Ryanair flight was forced to abort two attempted landings at Shannon Airport this morning before diverting to Liverpool.

Flight FR-805 was travelling from Stansted in England to Ireland West Airport in Knock when the crew were forced to divert to Shannon because of highs winds in Knock. At the time, there were wind gusts of 45 knots (83kmh) reported at the Mayo airport.

The Boeing 737-800 jet was rerouted to Shannon but was forced to abort its first landing after the crew reported wind shear on the approach. The crew performed a go-around and repositioned for a second attempt at landing.

Winds at Shannon were gusting 58 knots (107kmh) at the time and the flight was unable to land on the second attempt.

The crew examined their options and considered a number of airports they could divert to. After checking the weather conditions at Kerry and Dublin airports, the crew opted to divert to Liverpool.

The crew of another inbound flight reported wind shear on the approach to Shannon but the larger Boeing 757 aircraft was able to land safely.

Meanwhile, management at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare have been forced to close the visitor centre because of the high winds.

The public has been warned not to visit the cliffs where conditions have been described as “extremely dangerous”.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The Visitor Centre is closed to the public. Do not visit as it is extremely dangerous. We are constantly assessing the situation and will update as soon as possible.”

Clare County Council is warning the public to avoid exposed coastal locations today due to forecast stormy conditions.

The PSNI have issued an update on road closures in Northern Ireland.

The M1 Motorway is closed westbound from Black’s Road Dunmurry and east bound from Saintfield Road due to fallen cables.

Meanwhile, And the Saintfield Road is also closed at the junction of the old Ballynahinch Road due to a fallen tree.

In Derry, the Foyle Bridge is closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Police have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution and to stay in their vehicles.

Stephen O’Dea has been in touch to share this picture of storm damage in Rathmines, Dublin.

A very lucky escape for the a number of car-owners.

Palmerston Road Source: Stephen O'Dea

Fallen trees have led to the closure of dozens of roads across the country, and AA Roadwatch has a list of affected areas on its website.

 

 

MAYO: 

There are a number of fallen trees in the Claremorris area, including on the N60 and the Ballinrobe Rd (R331) which are fully blocked. Gardaí advise against travelling in the area due to dangerous conditions.

GALWAY: 

 

The N67 (Old N18) is closed between Kilcolgan and Clarinbridge due to fallen trees.

St Mary’s Rd is closed due to a fallen tree, and so is is the nearby Crescent.

 

Salthill Promeade has been closed due to the weather conditions.

There are a large number of fallen trees in the Salthill area, with extreme caution advised.

The N59 is currently blocked near Roscahill by a tree.

There’s a tree down at the Browne R/A on Seamus Quirke Rd in the city – traffic can get by with care.

A number of fallen trees are blocking the N84 at the Curraghline

The Loughrea/Woodford Rd (R351) is blocked by a fallen tree.

The Tuam/Barnaderg Rd (R332) is closed due to trees down.

There’s a tree down on the Ballinrobe Rd (R332) just outside Tuam at Kilbannon.

The Scarriff/Portumna Rd (R352) is down to one lane due to lots of fallen trees.

 

There’s a fallen trees blocking the road at Caltra NS (R339).

 

The Mountbellew/Caltra Rd (R358) is closed due to fallen trees.

 

The Menlough/Monivea Rd (R339) is down to one lane at Garbally Castle due to a fallen trees.

 

The Loughgeorge/Abbeyknockmoy Rd (R354) is closed due to a fallen tree.

 

There are several fallen trees on the back road between Corradulla and Loughgeorge (linking the Tuam Rd and Headford Rd).

SLIGO: 

There’s a fallen tree on the N4 between Lackagh and Collooney, and a fallen electricity pole near Castlebaldwin.

There’s a fallen tree on the N15 north of Drumcliffe

There’s a tree down on the Slishwood/Ballintogher Rd (R287).

There are trees down  on the Sligo/Ballinode Rd(R278) on the Sligo Town side of Calry.

There are trees down on the Sligo/Leitrim Village Rd (R284) at Ballygawley and just south of Geevagh.

A fallen tree is blocking the Ballygawley/Collooney Rd (R290).

The Ballymote/Boyle Rd (R295) is blocked by a tree at Keash.

 

ULSTER

DONEGAL:

There are several fallen trees on the N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford, with the road fully blocked.

There’s a tree down on the Frosses/Glenties Rd (R262).

MUNSTER

 

CORK: 

A fallen tree has been cleared from the N22 between Ovens and Macroom, near the turn off for Crookstown,

 

A tree has been cleared from the South City Link Rd inbound near the Turners Cross exit.

 

A tree has been cleared from the North Ring Rd in Cork City at Tinkers Cross. 

 

A tree has also been cleared on Centre Park Rd in the City also. 

KERRY: 

A tree has been cleared frm the N72 between Killarney and Killorglin near Fossa GAA Club.

 

Also on the N72, all lanes have reopened near Barraduff following the removal of a tree.

 

A tree has been cleared from the N22 near the level crossing between Killarney and Glenflesk.

 

A fallen tree has been cleared from the Abbeydorney/Listowel Rd (R557) near Lixnaw.

 

A tree has been cleared from the Ballyduff/Ballyheigue Rd (R551) at Dromartin.

TIPPERARY: 

Fallen power cables on the Ballyhasty Rd (R490) and Cloughjordan. Emergency services are at the scene.

LEINSTER

 

DUBLIN: 

There is a fallen tree on Cuffe St in Dublin City blocking traffic headed towards St Stephen’s Green.

Highfield Rd is due to close after a tree has fallen. 

There is a tree down on Booterstown Ave near the Punch Bowl.

Glasthule Rd is partially blocked on the Dun Laoghaire side of Adelaide Rd. 

There is a tree down on the Finglas Rd at Glasnevin Cemetery. 

There is a tree blocking one lane of the N81 at Jobstown.  

There are reports of a tree down outside Donnybrook heading onto Leeson St Upper. 

North Road in the Phoenix Park is closed because of fallen branches. Traffic is being diverted onto Odd Lamp Rd and Chesterfield Ave. Cabra Gate is also closed.

There are trees down on either side of the Long Mile Rd near the Naas Rd Jct.

There is a fallen tree blocking Palmerston Rd in Rathgar near Temple Gardens.

Reports of a fallen tree and damaged power cables in Sandyford Village at Sandyford House.

A tree is reportedly down on Griffith Ave near the St Mobhí Rd jct. 

A tree has fallen on a car on Trees Rd Upper.

A tree is reportedly down on Sybill Hill Rd at St Paul’s College in Killester. 

KILDARE:

The N78 is blocked by a fallen tree just outside Athy on the Carlow side.

OFFALY: 

The Clara/Kilbeggan Rd (R436) is blocked near Clara due to a fallen tree.

WESTMEATH: 

There is a tree down on the N4 between J16 Mullingar Centre and J17 Mullingar West.

A tree has fallen on the Castlepollard/Delvin Rd (R395) between Drumcree and Collinstown.

LONGFORD:

The N63 is blocked just east of Lanesboro by a fallen tree.

President Michael D Higgins has expressed his sadness at the death of a woman in Galway, the county he served as a TD.

In a statement, the President said: “Today’s strong winds can result in dangerous situations and I would urge everyone to heed the warnings by the authorities and take caution when travelling or when out in the open.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddagduff, Co Galway. As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family.

“I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and who are working to maintain essential services around the country.”

First up is the sad news that a woman in her 50s has died after a caravan was blown off the edge of a cliff in Co Galway this morning.

The incident happened in Claddaghduff at around 7.45am this morning.

More on that here.

