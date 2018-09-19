Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Northern Ireland

A MAN HAS has died in Northern Ireland after being hit by a falling tree this afternoon.

Storm Ali has brought gusts of more than 145 kilometres an hour and intense rainstorms.

The PSNI has said it attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in his 20s in the Slieve Gullion Park, Drumintee Road area of Newry this afternoon.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

However, the PSNI said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty said has extended his condolences to the family.

“It is extremely upsetting to hear that a man has lost his life as a result of today’s weather conditions. It is sometimes too easy to forget the danger workers during adverse weather conditions face to keep the public safe,” McNulty said.

“I want to send my condolences to his friends and entire family circle at this terrible time. I also want to take the opportunity to ask constituents to take care and remember the danger that can come with such extreme weather.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

Another man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The road remains closed following the incident.

The PSNI has said no other information is currently available.

Earlier today, a Swiss woman died after a caravan was blown off the edge of a cliff in Co Galway.

With reporting by AFP.