Want to know how to impress in that interview? Our career expert will answer your questions

NAILING A JOB interview isnâ€™t always easy but weâ€™re here to help with any questions you might have about how to impress.
From answering questions about yourself, doing the right prep and knowing what to ask at the end â€“ we want your questions.
Careers consultant and interview coach Marie McManamon of ClearCut Career Guidance will join us for a Facebook Live interview this Wednesday at 12 noon.
Send any questions you have about interviews to cliodhna@thejournal.ie or simply leave your questions in the comments below!
Read: â€˜I went from football to financeâ€™: How to change your career (and your life) this year>
COMMENTS (15)