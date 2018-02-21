Victorian country house in Donegal reduced to 'shell' after blaze

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way in Co Donegal after a Victorian country house was gutted in a fire overnight.

Donaghmore House in Castlefin, between Ballybofey and Lifford, went up in flames last night.

It took four units of Donegal Fire Brigade the whole night to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking to Highland Radio this morning, Chief Fire Officer with Donegal County Council Joseph McTaggart said the house was unoccupied at the time.

“The building is basically a shell – by and large the extent of the damage has been substantial,” he said.

Local Councillor Gary Doherty added:

“The fire has been put out but it looks like there has been significant damage.

“The house is a very historic building.

For it to come to such a plight is very sad indeed. We had hoped the building would stand for generations to come.

The house dates from around 1870, according to current listings on property websites. It’s on the market for an asking price of €1.2 million.