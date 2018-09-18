This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with murder after Spanish champion golfer found dead at US course

Celia Barquin Arozamena’s body was found yesterday in Iowa.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 9,256 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4241779
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

POLICE HAVE CHARGED a man with the premeditated murder of a Spanish golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena, who investigators say was assaulted and killed on a golf course in the US state of Iowa.

The 22-year-old’s body was discovered yesterday by police officers who responded to a report of a “suspicious” unattended golf bag at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa.

They found her body nearby and determined she “had been assaulted and died as a result,” according to a police statement.

Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder.

Championship victory

Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain, and this year was named Iowa State University’s female athlete of the year, having claimed a major conference championship victory.

She had finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and was wrapping up her studies for a civil engineering degree.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Jamie Pollard, the Iowa State Director of Athletics, said in a statement.

Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.

Barquin Arozamena was the school’s career leader in stroke average (73.44) and was the third woman golfer from Iowa State to compete in the US Women’s Open Championship.

In August she had advanced to Stage II of the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament.

“We are all devastated,” said the university’s head women’s golf coach, Christie Martens. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends.”

“We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    113,649  53
    2
    		Storm Ali: First named winter storm to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    51,996  61
    3
    		Trump stands by Supreme Court nominee after sex assault allegation
    44,995  75
    Fora
    1
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    442  0
    2
    		As Ireland's talent war rumbles on, the cost of replacing staff has doubled
    274  0
    3
    		Poll: Should county councils be fined for cancelling public tenders?
    209  0
    The42
    1
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    34,560  26
    2
    		'Lack of communication, being undermined' - Mayo's 12 departed players explain why they left the panel
    31,527  42
    3
    		Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019
    27,057  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    18,452  0
    2
    		Seven weeks on, here's everything the Love Island couples have been up to since leaving the villa
    12,924  0
    3
    		Here's why people aren't too happy with Cardi B's statement about her transphobic Facebook posts
    4,553  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    New approach to training and accountability: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    New approach to training and accountability: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie