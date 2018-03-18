  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Cork startup is selling $100 biocomputers powered by jellyfish DNA

As part of our weekly Startup Spotlight series, we profile Cell-Free Technology.

By Fora Staff Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 7:45 AM
16 minutes ago 813 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3907100
Image: Cell-Free Technology
Image: Cell-Free Technology

THE WAY HE describes it, Thomas Meany got “reluctantly” pushed into the idea of setting up a startup about a year ago.

The physicist, who has a PhD in the field, comes from an academic background, but he got frustrated about how hard it was to see meaningful results from his university work.

“In university you’re free to pursue ideas but while doing research, you start to realise it’s very tough to make an impact,” he tells Fora.

“Impact is difficult to define, but it’s about getting people to use what you create, or making what you create useful for other people. Research is actually pretty bad at that.

“The more I tried to create impact, the more I realised the university wasn’t the place to do it. So I sort of got reluctantly pulled into the company idea. None of us have MBAs or anything like that, but we sat down and said, ‘This is the only way we can do what we want.’”

The firm uses real DNA to program its biocomputers, which are then controlled digitally.

Using a green fluorescent protein made from jellyfish DNA, the startup makes a biological pixel for the biocomputer’s display that can be activated by an LED matrix.

Meany calls it the “Raspberry Pi of biology”, which is able to show messages or even play basic games like Tetris.

Thomas_Meany Thomas Meany Source: Cell-Free Technology

Another aspect of the startup’s work, called Biobits, is more complicated and involves collaborating with other scientific researchers.

This service allows third parties to submit DNA sequences, which Meany’s startup will analyse using a cell-free method – this is a faster way of analysis since the process is not constrained by the way DNA is made in a real cell.

Meany says analysis using the cell-free method can be used for experimenting with the development of proteins for everything from smells to flavourings, right up to biomedicines.

“The cell-free process, because it’s outside of the cell, means you can produce DNA-based circuits and make proteins to test around a hundred times quicker than you could using conventional methods – such as taking DNA, getting it into a cell, growing up a cell and then testing the cells.

“It’s early-stage prototyping. We can possibly speed up the process for developing life-saving drugs.”

DIY biocomputer

The four-person startup, which is based out of the Environmental Research Institute in University College Cork, was only set up last April, but it has gathered a lot of momentum since then.

Rebel Bio, a biotech accelerator that is part of Sean O’Sullivan’s venture fund, took an interest in the early-stage firm’s work and has been providing mentoring as it develops.

This week, the startup started shipping its first DIY biocomputer products called Bixels – which cost $100 – to some clients in Canada and China.

The firm is also working on fine-tuning an online system, called Biobits, that will allow it to collaborate with universities and researchers worldwide on cell-free research.

“Our current academic and industrial research users are communicating with us through a purely web browser-based system where they enter a DNA sequence and that can be prototyped using our cellular extracts in our remote lab.

“Because it is such an early-stage prototyping tool, it makes it very useful for people who want to do simple procedures. They just want to spend £100 to £200 to test something and see if it works, and if it does they can spend a couple of thousand down the line.”

Untitled1 A Bixels biocomputer Source: Cell-Free Technology

Future

After securing investment of €250,000 from Sean O’Sullivan’s SOSV at the end of last year to bankroll the project, Meany thinks Cell-Free Tech will have a workable model for its web platform later this year.

“We’re really focused on the web-based delivery of DNA prototyping – that’s the product we want to start pushing.

“We want a demo of it live by August so we can get people interacting and understanding how they can start to design solutions using DNA-based programming languages.”

Meany adds that ahead of the August deadline, the firm will probably need to start looking for further funding to top up the money raised to date.

“We’re probably still a little bit early for series A and still in the seed phase. We would be looking for a bigger seed round of around a €1 million and will begin hunting for that around June. We would hope to close that before the end of the year.

“A lot of the funding will go towards further automation equipment, to make sure we’re able to scale production, and expanding the team.”

This article is part of a weekly series featuring Ireland’s most promising startups. If you would like to see your company featured email news@fora.ie.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
81,009  27
2
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
53,774  141
3
Leo Varadkar marches with his partner in the St Patrick's Day parade in New York
53,745  70
Fora
1
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
305  0
2
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
99  0
3
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
5  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
70,486  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
70,301  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
58,692  103
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
11,365  0
2
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
8,204  1
3
You can't have a Paddy's Day pint unless you can identify 8/10 of these Irish quotes
6,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Is emergency accommodation up to scratch? A new campaign wants to ask homeless people
Is emergency accommodation up to scratch? A new campaign wants to ask homeless people
'It doesn't feel safe': There's been an increase in complaints about Luas overcrowding
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
RUSSIA
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is 'deeply concerning'
'Doesn't change the facts': May responds to Russia's ousting of UK diplomats
IRELAND
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie