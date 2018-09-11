'Heartbroken at the disrespect shown': Criticism after leak of Cervical Check review

Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan, one of the women affected by the controversy.

Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan, one of the women affected by the controversy.

STEPHEN TEAP, THE husband of one of the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, has said the leaking of a report into to the controversy is disrespectful.

A number of news reports this morning revealed the review conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded that a commission of investigation does not need to be established.

RTÉ reports Scally has determined he has “uncovered what needs to be uncovered” and that the system should now be repaired with his recommendations rather than wait years for a commission to report back.

A briefing to some of those affected on the findings and recommendations was due to take place tomorrow.

Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was affected by the scandal, this morning said he was “heartbroken at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal”:

Heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government @SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo leaking this report before the families find out, very upsetting waking up to this #cervicalcheckscandal — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) September 11, 2018 Source: Stephen Teap /Twitter

‘Control the message’

Labour TD Alan Kelly accused the government of “trying to control the message” by leaking the report ahead of time – an opinion also expressed by Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly this morning:

Prof Scally briefed @SimonHarrisTD yesterday & it’s in the media this morning There is no doubt that the leak comes from the Minister’s office Yet another apology probably on the way 🙄More important to ‘control the message’ than respect the families — Louise O'Reilly TD (@loreillysf) September 11, 2018 Source: Louise O'Reilly TD /Twitter

“It’s a disgrace that women and families affected by this are waking up to this in multiple papers this morning,” Kelly said.