This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Heartbroken at the disrespect shown': Criticism after leak of Cervical Check review

The review has concluded a commission of investigation does not need to be established.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 8:38 AM
1 hour ago 6,497 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229179
Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan, one of the women affected by the controversy.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan, one of the women affected by the controversy.
Stephen Teap with Vicky Phelan, one of the women affected by the controversy.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

STEPHEN TEAP, THE husband of one of the women affected by the Cervical Check scandal, has said the leaking of a report into to the controversy is disrespectful.

A number of news reports this morning revealed the review conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally has concluded that a commission of investigation does not need to be established. 

RTÉ reports Scally has determined he has “uncovered what needs to be uncovered” and that the system should now be repaired with his recommendations rather than wait years for a commission to report back. 

A briefing to some of those affected on the findings and recommendations was due to take place tomorrow. 

Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was affected by the scandal, this morning said he was “heartbroken at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal”:

‘Regrettable’

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is “extremely regrettable” that details of the review were leaked before impacted women and families were briefed. 

“Truthfully I don’t know who leaked it, I’d like to know who leaked it,” he said, adding that he would be attempting to find out. However he said that was not his priority today.

He said he is attempting to arrange for Stephen Teap, Lorraine Walsh and Vicky Phelan to meet with Dr Scally today instead of the planned meeting tomorrow. 

Harris also said he has “yet to see anything reported that is one of the 50 key recommendations” in the review. He described the report as “very significant” and said implementing all of the recommendations will require a lot of work. 

When asked about the prospect of a commission of investigation now, based on Dr Scally’s opinion, Harris said the government and opposition had agreed that course of action and it will only change if the Oireachtas decides a commission is not required. 

Lorraine Walsh, one of the women affected and one of three people due to be briefed on the report tomorrow, said it was “heartbreaking and so disappointing” to see details of the review in the media this morning. 

She said Vicky Phelan was due to have treatment tomorrow and had been trying to rearrange that so she could attend the meeting. 

“Who has leaked this information? It’s highly confidential.”

Walsh said she wanted to see the full recommendations before forming a view o the commission of investigation. She said this was the point of the meeting with Scally – so that the women and their families could understand his findings and views before they were public knowledge. 

We spoke to him throughout summer on this and if he is recommending or his view is that there is no need for a commission of inquiry I assume from that he has significant findings in his report.

‘Control the message’

Labour TD Alan Kelly accused the government of “trying to control the message” by leaking the report ahead of time – an opinion also expressed by Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly this morning:

“It’s a disgrace that women and families affected by this are waking up to this in multiple papers this morning,” Kelly said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair bans media from its AGM to stop discussions 'being distorted'
    2,224  7
    2
    		Almost €30,000 raised for man left in vegetative state after scrambler crash
    6,848  20
    3
    		'Heartbroken at the disrespect shown': Criticism after leak of Cervical Check review
    6,125  7
    Fora
    1
    		Plans to put a children's play centre in Swords superclub the Wright Venue have been shelved
    207  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    611  0
    3
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    6,476  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was wasting away... falling apart' – Maradona ready to lead Dorados after off-field issues
    1,206  2
    2
    		Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    965  0
    3
    		Whatsapp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    13,259  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		HIMYM's David Henrie issues statement following arrest for possession of a loaded handgun
    488  0
    2
    		'The world has gone too PC': News Corp Australasia defends Serena cartoon
    1,391  0
    3
    		Let’s talk about how my mother used an episode of 'Malcolm In the Middle' to teach me about sex
    605  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    IRELAND
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie