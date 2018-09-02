This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 2 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

China looks ready to scrap two-child policy by 2020 ... but few parents interested in more babies

The government has indicated it will scrap its policy which limits the number of children per family through tough fines.

By AFP Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 12:00 PM
24 minutes ago 892 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4208592
Image: ghigomeg via Shutterstock
Image: ghigomeg via Shutterstock

CHINA’S MOVES TO combat an ageing population by relaxing decades-old curbs on family size have hit an unexpected snag: many parents are no longer interested in having more babies.

The government has indicated it will scrap its policy which limits the number of children per family through tough fines – and sometimes through forced abortions and sterilisations.

The world’s most populous country introduced its one-child policy in 1979 and last tweaked it in early 2016, raising the limit to two children as the nation scrambled to rejuvenate a greying population of some 1.4 billion.

But the pent-up demand for more children has ebbed, experts say. Couples have increasingly delayed having even one child as they devote more time to other goals, such as building their careers.

The skyrocketing cost of raising children in booming China has also given many prospective parents pause. 

“Lots of people want to have a second child, but the biggest problem is the financial burden,” said a mother in the northeastern city of Dalian, who wants a second and even third child but remains hesitant to bear the financial and career costs.

The proposed policy change was included in a new civil code being discussed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress this week. The code is set to be completed in 2020.

“Cancelling the family planning policy would mean that the right to decide how many children to have rests with couples and families,” said Liu Hongyan of the China Population and Development Research Centre, a think tank under the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

This is “a manifestation of human rights in the field of reproductive health”.

Population trends

The official Xinhua news agency said regulations on family size were omitted from the draft law due to “changes in the country’s demographic situation”. 

China’s working-age population fell by 5.5 million last year, maintaining a downward trend that began in 2012, according to the statistics bureau.

Economists fear the nation will get old before it gets rich, leaving it trapped as a middle-income country burdened with too few workers to support an ageing populace.

By 2050, the World Bank forecasts the proportion of the population aged over 60 will jump from 15% in 2015 to 36.5%, with a median age of 49.6. 

To lessen the pain, Beijing wants its “high-quality” citizens to build larger families, experts say.

There is “heavy propaganda aimed at urban educated Han women” urging them to “marry early and have children early”, said Leta Hong Fincher, author of “Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China”, referring to the majority Han community.

From the government’s perspective, Qiu Chunjuan and Xu Jinhua, who are raising two children in Shanghai, would be ideal candidates for a larger family. But the parents are not considering it.

“With the education environment in Shanghai, the economic environment, having two is just right,” said the father, Xu.

“We’re saturated now,” he said. His wife Qiu said that with the cost of private school and additional classes, the pressure was already “quite big”.

Hu Yanhua, a 38-year-old mother in Shanghai, said she had her hands full with just one six-year-old boy. 

“I need to work and I have limited energy, so I probably won’t consider it,” she said.

Second child boom?

When Beijing lifted restrictions and allowed all couples a second child, officials were expecting a flood of new births. 

They received a trickle, enough to steady the falling birth count, with 17.23 million births in 2017 – but well below an official forecast of over 20 million for the year.

Surveys have shown many one-child families harbour little desire for more children.

The white-collar mother in Dalian, who asked not to be named, worried she would fall behind in the workplace if she took time off to have a second child.

“I don’t want to give up my job and the feeling of self-worth it brings,” she said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Brother of Veronica Guerin: Gemma O'Doherty's comments on her murder were 'disgusting'
    57,495  144
    2
    		In pictures: Thousands enjoy first two days of Electric Picnic in Stradbally
    40,551  18
    3
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    32,406  41
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    662  0
    2
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    243  0
    3
    		‘Starting the rock concerts put Slane on the map, but now we’re going in a new direction’
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    42,994  13
    2
    		'You were kind of like the black sheep by going to the gym as much as I did on my own'
    32,649  1
    3
    		Carbery debuts as Munster start season with six-try win over Cheetahs
    31,746  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    34,493  8
    2
    		Mary Byrne revealed that Harry Styles is the only One Direction member who's still in contact with her
    19,548  0
    3
    		How much did our Grannies know about 'the birds and the bees'?
    4,577  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    HSE awards â¬800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    HSE awards €800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    PSNI
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Man who murdered fianceé handed life sentence after 'brutal attack'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie