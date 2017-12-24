  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What do they eat around the world for Christmas?

And why do we eat turkey?

By Paul Hosford Sunday 24 Dec 2017, 10:00 PM
3 hours ago 10,746 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3733246
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

TOMORROW WE WILL all sit down for our Christmas Day dinner.

While some around the world have done the big meal today, the day isn’t the only thing that will vary.

The menu will differ around the world too.

But before we get to the rest of the world, why do we eat what we eat?

While the vegetables are pretty straightforward – they’re in season at that time of year – the turkey is a little more complicated.

Historian Max Shadbolt says that two British monarchs played a large role in this: Henry VIII and Queen Victoria.

Henry VIII is reputed to have eaten turkey at Christmas, but a lean spell followed in England under Oliver Cromwell and the bird fell out of use as a Christmas food.

Once Queen Victoria ascended to the throne, trade with the USA had reopened and turkeys became freely available in the UK.

However, being more expensive than goose, it was still considered a luxury – A Christmas Carol features Scrooge buying one for Bob Cratchit.

But as families grew in Victorian Britain, it became economical to buy a larger bird for the period to feed all of the family (and anyone who might call by).

Around the world

But what of the rest of the world? What do they eat?

Germany

77490884_a897ff0b6a_z Source: Daniel Bagel via Flickr/CC

German dinner differs in a couple of ways to ours. Mainly in that their fowl is weihnachtsgans, a white goose dish.

They also eat fruity Stollen cake, along with mulled wine called Gluehwein. Stollen is traditionally baked to have a hump, symbolising the humps of the camels that carried the wise men to see Jesus.

Italy

2589337235_b84b1471d3_z (1) Source: NuOveParoLe via https://www.flickr.com/photos/nuoveparole/2589337235/in/photolist-4WP2Kr-cteECw-dRxS84-ctWN4Y-4fBD4Q-6jgjHQ-84dHFx-84gMg9-84gMt1-84gMm3-84gN6m-84gMBf-84dJov-84dJdK-84dJZ4-84gNMU-84gNvU-84gNxS-84dJWT-84dHYe-84dJPk-84dJm6-84dJgc-84dJ78-84dHSR-84gNem-84dHqi-84gNbA-84dJEx-84dHuR-84gMqw-84gMXJ-84gNnN-84dKbZ-84dJL2-84dJCD-84gMaC-dC73u9-dg5dJz-21Mexdn-aJ33W-6o28y1-6o28nG-8X9aym-6jgkHE-qpayMF-7mQohi-6nX1xk-6aQfQa-7C5qgh

In many parts of Italy and among many Italian-American families, the Feast of the Seven Fishes remains popular. It is not limited to seven courses, but always contains fish. A popular dish is baccala, a salted cod dish.

Sweden

In Sweden, a rice pudding, or Risgrynsgröt, is served during Christmas time. One of the bowls will have an almond submerged in its center, and the lucky one who gets the almond receives good luck for the rest of the year.

shutterstock_238375702 Source: Shutterstock/Andreas Argirakis

Egypt

Egyptian Christians keep vegan on the three days before Christmas. A main staple during this time is Kushari, a macaroni, rice, and lentils dish, which is topped with tomato-vinegar sauce.

shutterstock_297262304 Source: Shutterstock/koss13

Iceland

Promptly at 6pm every Christmas Eve, Icelandic people sit down to a massive meal of cooked meats, including reindeer meat.

shutterstock_269257244 Source: Shutterstock/Fanfo

Japan

KFC Christmas Party package Source: Matt Alexander

An odd tradition in Japan is to go to…KFC. In fact, around 3.6 million Japanese families will sit down to the Colonel’s finest tomorrow.

As the BBC reported last year:

“According to KFC Japan spokeswoman Motoichi Nakatani, it started thanks to Takeshi Okawara, the manager of the first KFC in the country. Shortly after it opened in 1970, Okawara woke up at midnight and jotted down an idea that came to him in a dream: a “party barrel” to be sold on Christmas.

“Okawara dreamed up the idea after overhearing a couple of foreigners in his store talk about how they missed having turkey for Christmas, according to Nakatani. Okawara hoped a Christmas dinner of fried chicken could be a fine substitute, and so he began marketing his Party Barrel as a way to celebrate the holiday.”

These days, the party buckets are so popular, people book them weeks in advance.

Read: 30 Irish pubs feature in Michelin’s newest eating out guide

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hozier just joined Glen Hansard for a Christmas Eve singalong in Dublin
56,842  43
2
'Children have to pass adults still drinking from the night before to get their breakfast, it's not on'
54,786  60
3
Column: 'I'm facing my second Christmas without my partner, Patric'
36,974  17
Fora
1
How evergreen, tearjerker Christmas ads tap into our 'primal programming'
113  0
The42
1
'Bad guys are supposed to lose. I change that. I win'
28,832  14
2
Triple life! Flying between two countries for inter-county football, netball and life as a doctor
26,285  10
3
'Tourists randomly started arriving at the club just to see it... it's a bit mad'
21,951  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has reportedly been called in after Meghan Markle's dog 'breaks two legs'
20,119  2
2
Irish rugby player Ian Madigan delivered a serious burn when someone gave out about women referees
8,641  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
7,372  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Concern for 30-year-old man who went missing four days ago
Concern for 30-year-old man who went missing four days ago
Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
YOUR SAY
Poll: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?
Poll: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?
Poll: Should the State relax free legal aid rules to cover more arrears cases?
Poll: Does Santa wrap gifts for your house?
CHRISTMAS
'It can be a lonely time of year. That's why I go out working': How it feels to work on Christmas Day
'It can be a lonely time of year. That's why I go out working': How it feels to work on Christmas Day
What do they eat around the world for Christmas?
8 things that get boring very quickly on Christmas Day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie