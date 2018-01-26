  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man sentenced to two years for robbery and 'merciless' attack on fellow homeless person

Christopher Morgan was himself engaging with homeless services at the time of the attack in September 2016.

By Jessica Magee Friday 26 Jan 2018, 6:10 AM
15 hours ago 9,373 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3817393

SCC Rolling 5 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN HAS been sentenced to two years in prison for attacking and robbing a homeless man “who was doing nothing but sleeping”, a court has heard.

Christopher Morgan (33) was himself engaging with homeless services when he robbed Declan Foran (45) on 23 September 2016, in what a judge described as a “savage” and “merciless” attack.

Morgan, with an address at Ballymun, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing a phone and using force on Foran, who had been sleeping beside his brother at Sackville Place, Dublin.

A second man and a woman are also facing charges in relation to the offence.

“This unfortunate homeless man was attacked and robbed by three people,” said Judge Martin Nolan.

“It was a savage attack; he was kicked and beaten in the head and his phone was stolen, the only thing of value that kept him in contact with normal life. It was a fairly merciless attack on a man who was doing nothing but sleeping,” said Judge Nolan.

Garda Louise Moran told Cathleen Noctor BL, prosecuting, that Foran had been asleep beside his brother on the morning in question when he was woken up by a woman at about 6am.

The woman told Foran that she’d been in custody all night and asked could she sleep in between him and his brother.

Foran said nothing as he was half-asleep and the woman started getting abusive, left, and returned with two men.

One of the men dragged Foran onto the street and started hitting him in the face while the woman started kicking him in between the legs. Foran said he was scared, in hysterics and “seeing stars” after he was hit in the face.

Foran said a man stole his HTC phone which he had saved up for and had only bought the previous day, adding that the phone was “the only lifeline” that he and his brother had on the street.

He told gardaí that he and his brother stayed out of trouble and were “just sleeping and not bothering anyone”.

Foran noticed that his brother had escaped and thought he had panicked and gone for help.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to hospital with a laceration above his right eye, but he left without getting any treatment.

Phone in pocket

Gardaí were informed and Foran managed to identify the two attackers. When Morgan was arrested, a HTC phone was found in his pocket.

Foran has not filed a victim impact statement and the court heard that efforts to locate him have been fruitless to date.

Morgan has 101 previous convictions, including threats to kill, assault causing harm, violent disorder, theft and firearms offences, and 49 public order convictions.

Sandra Frayne BL, defending, said Morgan was homeless when he was interviewed by gardaí and was initially unfit for interview as he was drunk.

She said her client had since “turned a corner” and has not come to Garda attention since September 2016.

The court heard Morgan completed a 12-week rehabilitation course which had “turned his life around” and was also doing parenting and daily education courses.

A spokesperson for the Spellman Centre said Morgan was “coming on in leaps and bounds”, worked very well with his peers and was taking all directions and attending class daily, with the goal of going to college.

Morgan wrote a letter of apology and brought €300 to court as a gesture of remorse to the victim.

Judge Nolan acknowledged Morgan’s “great attempts” to change his life and said he should try to reform himself when he leaves prison.

He granted Morgan legal aid and said while the courts must try to reform, they are also there to punish.

Read: Charges dropped against one man accused of raping woman after Jason Derulo concert

Read: ‘My heart is so full’: Victims of US Gymnastics doctor react to 175-year sentence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
53,513  0
2
'Everyone knows now... I have three legs': Celebrities laugh off major Vanity Fair photoshop blunder
51,709  20
3
Poll: Will you go to the pub this Good Friday?
49,801  133
Fora
1
A worker sacked after making a discrimination claim has been awarded €25,000
1,767  0
2
A one-time hotel bigwig is rebuilding his empire with this Dublin guesthouse
819  0
3
Ireland's corporate tax rate was branded 'a joke' and 'stealing' at Davos
595  0
The42
1
Anonymous donor steps in to fund new €3 million UCD running track
32,440  31
2
Years after his reality TV show setback, another FA Cup dream awaits Westmeath's Connor Smith
24,502  3
3
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
22,935  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Reese Witherspoon has somehow been given a third leg on the cover of Vanity Fair
10,038  0
2
This Cork woman's gas take on Pretty Woman is blowing up on Facebook
9,059  4
3
11 beauty products that will save you time in the morning
9,019  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
Convicted rapist allegedly impersonated Garda and attempted to 'arrest' Dublin schoolgirl
Man who 'forcibly groped' woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears
GARDAí
â¬5.7 million paid to gardaÃ­ in compensation for on duty injuries last year
€5.7 million paid to gardaí in compensation for on duty injuries last year
Two people to appear before court after gardaí seize jewellery worth estimated €100,000
Man sentenced to two years for robbery and 'merciless' attack on fellow homeless person
DUBLIN
Dublin man who used Snapchat and Skype to exploit young girls jailed for 9.5 years
Dublin man who used Snapchat and Skype to exploit young girls jailed for 9.5 years
Four babies born to women in prison last year
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
COURT
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
Civil servant jailed for selling personal details of hundreds for almost €22,000
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie