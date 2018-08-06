This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral of 13-year-old who died in single-vehicle crash to take place tomorrow

Morgan Pinder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash yesterday morning.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 6 Aug 2018, 8:18 AM
26 minutes ago 4,292 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166584
Clare Island, Co Mayo.
Image: Shutterstock/Sandra Ramacher
Clare Island, Co Mayo.
Clare Island, Co Mayo.
Image: Shutterstock/Sandra Ramacher

THE FUNERAL OF Morgan Pinder, the 13-year-old boy who died in a crash on Clare Island yesterday, will take place tomorrow.

A death notice placed online said the funeral mass would take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart on the Mayo island tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, followed by burial at the cemetery.

Morgan was driving the car when it struck a ditch at around 1am yesterday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Louisburgh are appealing for witnesses to the crash, while transport arrangements are now being put in place for those who wish to travel to the funeral.

“It is with deep sadness that we write this post for the funeral arrangements of the late Morgan Pinder,” the Clare Island Ferry Company said on Facebook.

There will be four sailings to the island today and three return services. Tomorrow, sailings will depart Roonagh at 9.30am and 11.00am in time for the funeral.

Morgan will lie in repose at his family home from 2pm to 7pm today.

Louisburgh GAA club has postponed matches due for today and tomorrow as a mark of respect to the Pinder family.

“Our deepest sympathies to the Pinder family and the community of Clare Island,” a statement from the club on Twitter said.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“Your time was short yet precious,” the family death notice said.

Initial forensic tests have been carried out at the stretch of road where the crash happened.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments
94,855  203
2
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
42,075  48
3
Melania backs NBA star LeBron James hours after after Trump tweets insult
36,149  43
Fora
1
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
203  0
2
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
194  0
3
Dublin cybersecurity firm Waratek has raised fresh funds to 'aggressively' markets its tech
61  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
135,365  54
2
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
89,460  39
3
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
69,044  15
DailyEdge
1
Khloe Kardashian's baby True has been spotted wearing an Irish brand on Instagram
7,585  0
2
Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are never getting married
5,735  0
3
Blake Lively dressed up as Baby Spice for a Spice Girls concert and got mistaken for the woman herself
5,417  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
OPINION
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'
'I can’t see him as a Thor FitzGerald': 10 rules for choosing a baby name
HERITAGE
Archaeological discoveries are being made by the dozen this summer - but what happens next?
Archaeological discoveries are being made by the dozen this summer - but what happens next?
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
The past isn't the past, it's not even over: We can't discard Junior Cert History

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie