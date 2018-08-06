Funeral of 13-year-old who died in single-vehicle crash to take place tomorrow

THE FUNERAL OF Morgan Pinder, the 13-year-old boy who died in a crash on Clare Island yesterday, will take place tomorrow.

A death notice placed online said the funeral mass would take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart on the Mayo island tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, followed by burial at the cemetery.

Morgan was driving the car when it struck a ditch at around 1am yesterday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Louisburgh are appealing for witnesses to the crash, while transport arrangements are now being put in place for those who wish to travel to the funeral.

“It is with deep sadness that we write this post for the funeral arrangements of the late Morgan Pinder,” the Clare Island Ferry Company said on Facebook.

There will be four sailings to the island today and three return services. Tomorrow, sailings will depart Roonagh at 9.30am and 11.00am in time for the funeral.

Morgan will lie in repose at his family home from 2pm to 7pm today.

Louisburgh GAA club has postponed matches due for today and tomorrow as a mark of respect to the Pinder family.

“Our deepest sympathies to the Pinder family and the community of Clare Island,” a statement from the club on Twitter said.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“Your time was short yet precious,” the family death notice said.

Initial forensic tests have been carried out at the stretch of road where the crash happened.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.