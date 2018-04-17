Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours

Tawnies Crescent, Clonakilty Source: Google Maps

GARDAÍ HAVE OPENED an investigation into an altercation outside a Cork pub that saw a man stabbed in the back.

The incident happened at Tawnies Crescent in Clonakilty at just after 1am this morning.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, was allegedly assaulted by three men, believed to be in their 20s.

One of the alleged assailants was wearing a black jacket, according to gardaí.

The man who was stabbed was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital.

No arrests have as yet been made.