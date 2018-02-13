  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Portuguese police detain man after finding cocaine inside fake arse

Police said a “considerable amount of cocaine” was found inside the concealed pouches.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 1:58 PM
7 hours ago 33,449 Views 74 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849813

foto11 Source: Policia Judiciaria

POLICE IN PORTUGAL have detained a man at Lisbon’s international airport, accused of carrying a kilo of cocaine inside a fake arse.

The national anti-narcotics trafficking unit of the Policia Judiciaria described finding the “considerable amount of cocaine” within the concealed pouches inside the man’s shorts.

They also arrested a second individual who was set to be the final recipient of the product at the train station in the city.

Police said: “If it came to illicit distribution channels, the cocaine in question, which was seized, would be sufficient for the composition of at least five thousand individual doses.”

The suspects are aged 32 and 40. The men are now facing charges of drug trafficking.

foto-2 Source: Policia Judiciaria

No estimate was given as to the drug’s street value or how police discovered the case.

In January, police in Portugal and Spain seized cocaine that was found hidden within fresh pineapples, the BBC reported.

Read: Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

Read: Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
73,307  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,321  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
42,120  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its €50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
707  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
256  0
3
Dublin rents are now €4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
238  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,574  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
28,284  27
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,189  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,398  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,993  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,959  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded €27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAí
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie