Portuguese police detain man after finding cocaine inside fake arse

Source: Policia Judiciaria

POLICE IN PORTUGAL have detained a man at Lisbon’s international airport, accused of carrying a kilo of cocaine inside a fake arse.

The national anti-narcotics trafficking unit of the Policia Judiciaria described finding the “considerable amount of cocaine” within the concealed pouches inside the man’s shorts.

They also arrested a second individual who was set to be the final recipient of the product at the train station in the city.

Police said: “If it came to illicit distribution channels, the cocaine in question, which was seized, would be sufficient for the composition of at least five thousand individual doses.”

The suspects are aged 32 and 40. The men are now facing charges of drug trafficking.

No estimate was given as to the drug’s street value or how police discovered the case.

In January, police in Portugal and Spain seized cocaine that was found hidden within fresh pineapples, the BBC reported.