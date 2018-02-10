Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized drugs and cash at a private residence yesterday.
Heroin worth an estimated €1,600, cocaine worth €800, and a sum of cash was seized in a house in Shankill.
A man in his 40s was arrested and detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station. The man was later released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí said.
Read: Man in his 70s dies after being struck by teleporter at Meath farm
Read: Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
COMMENTS (10)