Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized drugs and cash at a private residence yesterday.

Heroin worth an estimated €1,600, cocaine worth €800, and a sum of cash was seized in a house in Shankill.

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station. The man was later released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí said.