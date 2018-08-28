This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coffee shop which discriminated against pregnant worker ordered to pay €15k damages

The case was brought before the Workplace Relations Commission.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 8:18 PM
File photo
Image: StudioByTheSea via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: StudioByTheSea via Shutterstock

A COFFEE HOUSE and restaurant in Ireland has been ordered to pay a fired assistant manager €15,000 after it was found to have discriminated against her when firing her while pregnant.

In the case at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), WRC Adjudication Officer, Ewa Sobanska found that the coffee house discriminated against its pregnant employee in failing to afford her with the opportunity to return to work after a period of illness while she was pregnant. 

The WRC has made the award in spite of the coffee house manager stating that during her 25-year career with the business there were about 22 babies born to staff members and there has never been any discriminatory treatment.

The business employs 22 staff and the complainant in the case told the WRC that she commenced work with the coffee house as an assistant manager on 15 May 2017.

The woman became unwell and obtained a sick cert from her GP from 7 July 2017 until 21 August 2017. 

She was unfit for work “due to medical illness” and “due to migraines” and she stated that on 22 July 2017 she informed the coffee house manager that she was pregnant. 

She stated that the coffee house manager was happy for her, congratulated her and was nice and polite. 

The worker said that she was told to take as much time as she needed and come back to work when she was fit.  

The assistant manager said that she met with the manager on 22 August 2017 and advised that she was now fit to return to work. 

At the meeting, the assistant manager asked if it would be possible for her to start work at 9.15-9.30am and not at 8am as done previously. 

She said that her family circumstances had changed and she was now required to drop her son to school every morning. 

Let go

The assistant manager met again with her manager on 24 August and the assistant manager was told that circumstances had changed and the coffeehouse was letting her go as she was no longer flexible and she did not pass her probationary period. 

The assistant manager was surprised to hear that as she was not informed about the probationary period. 

She pointed out that she has been seven years in her previous job and would not have left it had she known about the probation.

The coffee house denied that the assistant manager had been dismissed due to her pregnancy and said she was dismissed because she was no longer flexible in terms of hours of work.

As a mother of five, the manager told the WRC hearing that she understood that work might become more difficult for the assistant manager as the pregnancy progressed. 

The manager said that she informed the assistant manager on 24 August that because she was not available for work as per arrangements discussed at the interview, the company needed to let her go.

The manager stated that her colleague’s request to alter her hours of work was not related to her pregnancy.

Ruling

In her findings, Sobanska found that following the assistant manager’s attempts to return to work after a period of sick leave the decision was made by the coffee house “rather swiftly” to dismiss her. 

Sobanska noted that the assistant manager requested a ‘termination letter’ and asked for a reason for dismissal but was not given one.

Sobanska stated that despite the coffee house’s earlier offer of part-time or other flexible arrangements, following the assistant manager’s request on 22 August the employer made no effort to consult with the employee and explore the matter further.

Sobanska also stated that it is well established both on the European and national level that an employer must show that the dismissal was on exceptional grounds not associated with pregnancy. 

She said: “Having regard to the totality of the evidence before me I am of the view that the complainant has made out a prima facie case of discrimination on the gender ground.”

Sobanska said that the employer was unable to provide exceptional circumstances not related to pregnancy why the worker was fired and ordered the coffee house to pay the €15,000 award.

Gordon Deegan

