McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs

CONOR MCGREGOR WILL be evaluated to establish if he needs to attend anger management classes over one, two or three days.

The MMA fighter avoided jail time yesterday after reaching a plea deal regarding charges against him of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault, and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in New York city.

The 30-year-old appeared before Brooklyn Criminal Court yesterday on charges relating to that incident which happened in April.

The fighter had all felony charges dismissed after entering a plea of disorderly conduct. He will have to serve five days of community service and take anger management classes.

When asked about the type of classes McGregor will have to attend, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office told TheJournal.ie the Dublin man “will be evaluated by the provider to determine if he requires one, two or three days”.

The spokesperson said the DA’s office works with certain providers in relation to anger management classes but was not in a position to say who would be carrying out the classes McGregor will attend.

They could not comment on the classes’ content either, but noted that being ordered to attend such classes was “not an unusual condition” in plea deals.

Thanks

Outside court in the wake of the ruling, McGregor thanked his family and friends for their support over the duration of the case.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA (district attorney) and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor told reporters yesterday.

I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans — thank you for the support.

“Now it’s about getting back to business,” his manager, Audie Attar, said.

Video footage from the April incident appeared to show McGregor throwing a hand cart at a bus full of fighters after a news conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Two UFC fighters were injured in the incident.

It emerged in court that McGregor had paid for the repair of the bus.

The former two-weight UFC champion faced up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, but was not expected to receive the maximum sentence.

Earlier this year he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title for being inactive. The Dublin man has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

In August 2017, McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a cross-discipline, one-off boxing match which saw Mayweather come out of retirement.

With reporting from © AFP 2018