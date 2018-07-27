This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs

The MMA fighter struck a plea deal in New York yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 27 Jul 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,212 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4150361
Conor McGregor leaving the courthouse in Brooklyn yesterday.
Image: Kevin Hagen/AP/Press Association Images
Conor McGregor leaving the courthouse in Brooklyn yesterday.
Conor McGregor leaving the courthouse in Brooklyn yesterday.
Image: Kevin Hagen/AP/Press Association Images

CONOR MCGREGOR WILL be evaluated to establish if he needs to attend anger management classes over one, two or three days.

The MMA fighter avoided jail time yesterday after reaching a plea deal regarding charges against him of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault, and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in New York city.

The 30-year-old appeared before Brooklyn Criminal Court yesterday on charges relating to that incident which happened in April.

The fighter had all felony charges dismissed after entering a plea of disorderly conduct. He will have to serve five days of community service and take anger management classes.

When asked about the type of classes McGregor will have to attend, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office told TheJournal.ie the Dublin man “will be evaluated by the provider to determine if he requires one, two or three days”.

The spokesperson said the DA’s office works with certain providers in relation to anger management classes but was not in a position to say who would be carrying out the classes McGregor will attend.

They could not comment on the classes’ content either, but noted that being ordered to attend such classes was “not an unusual condition” in plea deals.

Thanks 

Outside court in the wake of the ruling, McGregor thanked his family and friends for their support over the duration of the case.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA (district attorney) and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor told reporters yesterday.

I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans — thank you for the support.

“Now it’s about getting back to business,” his manager, Audie Attar, said.

Video footage from the April incident appeared to show McGregor throwing a hand cart at a bus full of fighters after a news conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Two UFC fighters were injured in the incident.

It emerged in court that McGregor had paid for the repair of the bus.

The former two-weight UFC champion faced up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, but was not expected to receive the maximum sentence.

Earlier this year he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title for being inactive. The Dublin man has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

In August 2017, McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a cross-discipline, one-off boxing match which saw Mayweather come out of retirement.

With reporting from © AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
55,497  89
2
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?
54,681  24
3
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
48,815  0
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,372  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
570  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
394  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
50,517  43
2
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
28,306  35
3
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
23,445  9
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
15,502  0
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
5,587  0
3
15 'weird fears' which are absolutely guaranteed to put yours in perspective
4,963  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
GARDAí
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
DUBLIN
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded â¬5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie