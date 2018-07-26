Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today

Conor McGregor outside a police station in Brooklyn, New York, on 6 April 2018.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear before Brooklyn Criminal Court today on charges relating to an incident in New York in April.

McGregor faces charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in the city.

Video footage appeared to show the 29-year-old throwing a railing at a bus full of fighters after a news conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Two UFC fighters were injured in the incident.

The former two-weight UFC champion faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, but is not expected to receive the maximum sentence.

Speaking following his last court appearance in June, McGregor said: “I regret my actions … I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful that it gets resolved soon.”

Earlier this year he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title for being inactive. The Dublin man has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

In August 2017, McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

