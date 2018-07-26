This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 July, 2018
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today

The MMA star faces a number of charges stemming from an incident in April.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 6:05 AM
13 hours ago 3,014 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147294
Conor McGregor outside a police station in Brooklyn, New York, on 6 April 2018.
Image: TNS/SIPA USA/PA Images
Conor McGregor outside a police station in Brooklyn, New York, on 6 April 2018.
Conor McGregor outside a police station in Brooklyn, New York, on 6 April 2018.
Image: TNS/SIPA USA/PA Images

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear before Brooklyn Criminal Court today on charges relating to an incident in New York in April.

McGregor faces charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in the city.

Video footage appeared to show the 29-year-old throwing a railing at a bus full of fighters after a news conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Two UFC fighters were injured in the incident.

The former two-weight UFC champion faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, but is not expected to receive the maximum sentence.

Speaking following his last court appearance in June, McGregor said: “I regret my actions … I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful that it gets resolved soon.”

Earlier this year he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title for being inactive. The Dublin man has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

In August 2017, McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

