Thursday 14 June, 2018
Conor McGregor is due back before a judge today in Brooklyn Criminal Court

The MMA star is facing charges over an incident in New York in April.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 5,995 Views No Comments
Conor McGregor taken from a New York police station after his arrest in April.
Image: Theodore Parisienne/PA Images
Conor McGregor taken from a New York police station after his arrest in April.
Conor McGregor taken from a New York police station after his arrest in April.
Image: Theodore Parisienne/PA Images

IRISH MIXED MARTIAL Arts star Conor McGregor is due to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court later today on charges relating to an incident in New York in April.

McGregor’s court appearance is scheduled for 9pm local time (2pm Irish time) and follows on from an earlier court appearance McGregor made on 6 April.

On that occasion, McGregor faced charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment after he and his associates were filmed storming a UFC event in New York City, sparking a melee.

Video footage appeared to show the 29-year-old throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The incident saw a bus being damaged and two UFC fighters allegedly injured.

USA Today reports that McGregor’s court appearance today will likely only be brief and may only last a number of minutes.

It reports that prosecutors have not indicted McGregor to a grand jury, something that would likely be required if he were to face more serious felony charges.

Fellow Irish MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) has been charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief and is also due in court today.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

