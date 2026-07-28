'Abysmal writing' and 'no sex': Odyssey translator's scathing review of Christopher Nolan film

A PROMINENT BRITISH-AMERICAN translator whose work on translating Odyssey was cited by director Christopher Nolan in publicity for his new film has written a scathing review of the adaptation.

Emily Wilson’s 2017 translation of Odyssey was the first complete translation in English published by a woman.

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In an essay for the London Review of Books, Wilson picks apart Nolan’s screen interpretation of the Homer poem, taking issue with what she described as its unresolved juxtapositions, its lack of characterisation of female characters, and its approach to violence and war.

In Wilson’s essay, she said she was “humbled” to learn that Nolan has read at least the first line of her translation of the ancient Greek epic, something he has cited in interviews.

“But I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script,” she continued.

She said the film lacks many of the elements that make the poem great, with a lack of depth, and “nothing convincing” to say about time, memory, history, war or the relationship between Odysseus and the lives of those around him.

“Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words. There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.”