  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pressure grows on reappointment of Conor Skehan as housing chair, councillors seek to block it

Skehan has faced scrutiny for his comments on homeless families “gaming the system”.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 6:16 PM
2 hours ago 5,288 Views 79 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3784703
Conor Skehan was reappointed to the Housing Agency until at least November
Image: DITenvironment via Youtube
Conor Skehan was reappointed to the Housing Agency until at least November
Conor Skehan was reappointed to the Housing Agency until at least November
Image: DITenvironment via Youtube

THERE WAS FURTHER criticism of the decision to reappoint Conor Skehan to chair of the Housing Agency today, with calls on the government to reverse the move.

Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan, chair of the Dublin City Council housing committee, said that Skehan being reappointed chair is “wholly unacceptable”. The party is tabling an emergency motion for Monday’s council meeting calling on Minister Eoghan Murphy to immediately appoint a new chair.

Solidarity-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger, meanwhile, has urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to overrule Murphy’s decision, and said it would be “outrageous” if he didn’t intervene.

Criticism

Conor Skehan’s five-year stint as chair of the agency was due to end at the beginning of 2017.

The role was publicly advertised earlier this year on the State Boards website. The deadline for applications was 14 September. Yesterday, it was revealed he had been reappointed to the role.

In a statement, a Housing Department spokesperson said that it was “currently in the process of identifying a suitable replacement” to Skehan.

“In the meantime, the Minister has asked Dr Skehan to stay on as Chair until a replacement has been appointed,” the spokesperson said.

“Dr Skehan’s re-appointment has been made on a temporary basis for a period of up to one year.

Skehan made headlines and courted controversy this week over comments he made about homeless families in an interview with the Irish Times.

He suggested in the interview that some homeless families may be “gaming the system” by presenting as homeless in order to jump up the social housing waiting list.

He came in for strong criticism from opposition politicians and charity officials over the comments, who said there was “no evidence whatsoever” to back up the claims.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy also said his department had no evidence to back up Skehan’s claims, but he stopped short of criticising him.

“Victim blaming”

Doolan said that Skehan’s comments amounted to “victim blaming” at a time when we are in “the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis”.

“We have no confidence in his appointment,” he said. “His views are totally at odds with Dublin City Council and agencies tackling homelessness.”

Councillors will debate and vote on this emergency motion at this Monday’s council meeting.

Coppinger, in urging Varadkar’s intervention, said Skehan’s comments showed he is “unsuitable to play any role in solving the crisis”.

Anthony Flynn, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, said that allowing Skehan to remain in place until November, or beyond, is “absurd”.

He accused Skehan of failing to be “productive or progressive in his role” and that he has been “quick to point the finger of blame at the victims of the homeless crisis”.

Read: Head of Housing Agency who said homeless families may be ‘gaming the system’ reappointed for another year

Read: Housing Minister says his department has ‘no evidence’ of homeless families ‘gaming the system’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (79)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
48,925  103
2
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
38,766  54
3
Man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for 3 weeks
36,575  27
Fora
1
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
178  0
2
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
134  0
3
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
35,809  101
2
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
27,629  32
3
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
25,924  75
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
11,040  4
2
6 things you could buy for the price of a VIP Coachella ticket
6,337  1
3
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,249  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
OPINION
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy
CLARE
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie