Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill

Railway Street, Strabane Source: Google Maps

A WOMAN IS recovering in hospital after sustaining what is described as a ‘very serious’ head injury from an attack with a cordless drill.

The assault on the 38-year-old woman occurred in the Railway Street area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, at about 2am this morning, according to the PSNI.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested a short distance from the scene and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said the force “is exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime” and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood that the police are not seeking other suspects at present.

The injured woman’s condition is now described as critical but stable.

“This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave,” Reid said.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dashcam.

Anyone with such footage or any other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 153 05/05/18.

Information can also be provided to the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Traffic in Strabane remains disrupted today due to the ongoing PSNI investigation.