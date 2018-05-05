  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill

The alleged assault happened in Strabane, Co Tyrone, at about 2am this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 5 May 2018, 12:35 PM
8 minutes ago 866 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3996470

1 Railway Street, Strabane Source: Google Maps

A WOMAN IS recovering in hospital after sustaining what is described as a ‘very serious’ head injury from an attack with a cordless drill.

The assault on the 38-year-old woman occurred in the Railway Street area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, at about 2am this morning, according to the PSNI.

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested a short distance from the scene and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said the force “is exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime” and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood that the police are not seeking other suspects at present.

The injured woman’s condition is now described as critical but stable.

“This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave,” Reid said.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dashcam.

Anyone with such footage or any other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 153 05/05/18.

Information can also be provided to the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Traffic in Strabane remains disrupted today due to the ongoing PSNI investigation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
43,006  54
2
Most wanted British fugitive arrested outside gym in Spain
37,053  18
3
50 live crocodiles from Malaysia seized at Heathrow Airport
29,460  17
Fora
1
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
917  0
2
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
293  0
3
How to make staff feel more valued by fixing the way you communicate
15  0
The42
1
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
41,944  65
2
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
32,421  39
3
RTÉ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018
32,135  28
DailyEdge
1
Kris Jenner spoke out about Kanye's comments on slavery on The Ellen Show
6,198  0
2
Ed Sheeran's Cork gigs kick off tonight and the entire city has completely lost the run of itself
5,819  0
3
DJ Khaled said he doesn't go down on women, so social media went mad at him
4,971  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
SINN FéIN
If a family are living in accommodation paid for through homeless funding, does that make them homeless?
If a family are living in accommodation paid for through homeless funding, does that make them homeless?
Tánaiste says sacking more people over CervicalCheck scandal won't help to establish the truth
Gerry Adams quotes Bobby Sands and hails 'historic moment' at Basque peace conference

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie