  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork Airport has renamed its main runway - to keep up with Earth's magnetic poles

Small shifts in the Earth’s magnetic poles made the change essential.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 2:17 PM
4 minutes ago 9 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3979948
Image: Brian Lougheed
Image: Brian Lougheed

CORK AIRPORT HAS renamed its runway – to adapt to changes to the Earth’s magnetic poles.

The runway formerly known was 17/35 will now be called 16/34, because of shifts in the magnetic poles since the runway was first designated in 1961.

The new name refers to the runway’s latest magnetic headings, which stand at 164°M and 344°M, respectively.

But what does that all mean?

Small changes occur in the Earth’s magnetic fields on a regular basis, and Cork is not the first airport that’s needed to change the pattern of its runway as the planet’s magnetic field is continuously shifting.

It’s important because the aviation industry heavily relies on magnetic compasses for navigation, alongside GPS instruments.

As the US Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Services explains: “Shifts in Earth’s magnetic field affect many aspects of aircraft navigation, including instrument landing systems, air traffic procedures and runway designations.

Airport runways are perhaps the most visible example of a navigation aid updated to match shifts in Earth’s magnetic field.

Cork has changed it now so that the runway’s name will coincide with what a pilot will see on their navigational instruments when approaching for a landing or taking off.

Con Dooney, general manager of operations and safety at Cork Airport, said: “Cork’s two-digit runway designator is crucial for pilots during take-off, landing and taxiing.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts by Cork Airport and the Irish Aviation Authority, we are delighted to complete the re-numbering overnight without any delay to our busy first wave of departing flights.

Nathan Wall, safety lead at Cork Airport, said: “This project was initially set in motion two years ago.

“The repainting of runway numbers is the final step in the process, which has also included the updating of pilot charts and airport directories, along with briefings to air traffic controllers, our Airside Management Unit and colleagues in Airport Operations on the new designation.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
116,501  158
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
66,387  55
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
59,810  108
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
818  0
2
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
256  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
219  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
35,835  47
2
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
32,663  22
3
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
28,592  14
DailyEdge
1
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
9,538  0
2
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
7,759  2
3
People are pretty amused at the massive list of items that are prohibited at Eurovision 2018
5,525  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
POLICE
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
Peru police hunt for men wanted in connection with lynching of Canadian man suspected of killing elderly shaman
12-year-old Australian boy steals family credit card to fly to Bali alone

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie