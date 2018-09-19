WATCH: We took our readers on a preview Culture Night bus tour

CULTURE NIGHT IS taking place across the country this Friday and towns and cities across the island of Ireland will transform into cultural hubs of music, dance, art and more.

There will be live performances, family fun activities, events at heritage sites and organisations and businesses will open their doors to the public.

We gave a little taste of what is to be expected this Friday to a busload of TheJournal.ie competition winners on a Culture Night preview bus tour of Cork City.

We were entertained along the way by members of the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company who performed pieces of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and Julius Caesar (with President Donald Trump costume included).

Cyclone Rep Theatre Company put on a Shakespeare Show - including a monologue from Julius Caesar. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Our first stop on the Bus Éireann bus was to the Tyndall National Institute on Dyke Parade, which specialises in information and communications technology research.

We got to see the work of scientists who are developing new technology like smart wounding dressing that can monitor your vitals and send out an alarm to your GP if necessary.

On Culture Night at the Tyndall you’ll be able to talk to the scientists, visit the laboratories and facilities, and watch of the technology being worked on.

The Tyndall National Institute will opens its were you can meet research teams and scientists and see demonstrations of new technology. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

A smart wound dressing that can monitor your vitals - just one of the new technologies at the Tyndall National Institute. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Our next stop was the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium, where readers got to step out onto the field and explore the locker rooms, conference rooms, players’ gym facilities and warm-up areas for a behind-the-scenes look.

It has already played host to many top class GAA matches and more than 130,000 people attended the recent Ed Sheeran concert. On Culture Night it will be open from from 5pm to 7pm.

The stadium will open up on Culture Night for an all access tour. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

We hopped back on the bus and headed to the Backwater Artists Group studios and Cork Printmakers, who gave us a tour of their work and the process behind their creations.

On Culture Night the artists will hold public workshops on stencil relief printmaking and will hold screen-printing demonstrations. Visitors will get to talk to different artists about their creative journey.

Cork Printmakers will take you through demonstrations and workshops on Culture Night. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Backwater Artists Group will let you walk through their studio space and talk to artists about their experiences. Source: edit

Finishing up our sneak peek we took our readers to traditional Irish pub Crawford and Co who have a 21st century twist – an added grocer and cafe element where people can pick up fruit, vegetables, coffee beans and then a coffee or pastry or two on their way out of the pub.

You could be lucky enough to catch their coffee cupping talk from Badger and Dodo coffee company on Culture Night, or whiskey tastings with an expert from the Jameson Distillery in Midleton who will teach people how to nose, taste and savour the flavour.

Not just an ordinary pub, Crawford and Co have an added grocer and cafe-like setup. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

They will be doing coffee and whiskey tastings on Culture Night. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Watch how the preview tour went in our video above.

Find out what's happening near you on Culture by visiting the official website.

