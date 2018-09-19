This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WATCH: We took our readers on a preview Culture Night bus tour

Culture Night is happening this Friday 21 September and will see many venues around Ireland open their doors to the public.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 9:30 PM
2 hours ago 2,644 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4242310

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

CULTURE NIGHT IS taking place across the country this Friday and towns and cities across the island of Ireland will transform into cultural hubs of music, dance, art and more.

There will be live performances, family fun activities, events at heritage sites and organisations and businesses will open their doors to the public.

We gave a little taste of what is to be expected this Friday to a busload of TheJournal.ie competition winners on a Culture Night preview bus tour of Cork City.

We were entertained along the way by members of the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company who performed pieces of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and Julius Caesar (with President Donald Trump costume included).  

shakespeare image1 Cyclone Rep Theatre Company put on a Shakespeare Show - including a monologue from Julius Caesar. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Our first stop on the Bus Éireann bus was to the Tyndall National Institute on Dyke Parade, which specialises in information and communications technology research.

We got to see the work of scientists who are developing new technology like smart wounding dressing that can monitor your vitals and send out an alarm to your GP if necessary.

On Culture Night at the Tyndall you’ll be able to talk to the scientists, visit the laboratories and facilities, and watch of the technology being worked on. 

Tyndall Institute image1 The Tyndall National Institute will opens its were you can meet research teams and scientists and see demonstrations of new technology. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Tyndall Institute image3 A smart wound dressing that can monitor your vitals - just one of the new technologies at the Tyndall National Institute. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Our next stop was the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium, where readers got to step out onto the field and explore the locker rooms, conference rooms, players’ gym facilities and warm-up areas for a behind-the-scenes look.

It has already played host to many top class GAA matches and more than 130,000 people attended the recent Ed Sheeran concert. On Culture Night it will be open from from 5pm to 7pm.

Stadium image1 The stadium will open up on Culture Night for an all access tour. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

We hopped back on the bus and headed to the Backwater Artists Group studios and Cork Printmakers, who gave us a tour of their work and the process behind their creations.

On Culture Night the artists will hold public workshops on stencil relief printmaking and will hold screen-printing demonstrations. Visitors will get to talk to different artists about their creative journey.

print makers image1 Cork Printmakers will take you through demonstrations and workshops on Culture Night. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

artists studios image1 Backwater Artists Group will let you walk through their studio space and talk to artists about their experiences. Source: edit

Finishing up our sneak peek we took our readers to traditional Irish pub Crawford and Co who have a 21st century twist – an added grocer and cafe element where people can pick up fruit, vegetables, coffee beans and then a coffee or pastry or two on their way out of the pub.

You could be lucky enough to catch their coffee cupping talk from Badger and Dodo coffee company on Culture Night, or whiskey tastings with an expert from the Jameson Distillery in Midleton who will teach people how to nose, taste and savour the flavour. 

Crawford and Co image4 Not just an ordinary pub, Crawford and Co have an added grocer and cafe-like setup. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

Crawford and Co image2 They will be doing coffee and whiskey tastings on Culture Night. Source: TheJournal.ie/Andrew Roberts

 Watch how the preview tour went in our video above. 

Find out what’s happening near you on Culture by visiting the official website.

 Check out our Culture Night guides for the East, and the Midlands and the West.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    147,485  31
    2
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    125,992  76
    3
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    121,751  16
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    4,111  0
    2
    		Tesco is launching budget brand Jack's to rival Aldi and Lidl - but it's not coming to Ireland
    689  0
    3
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    552  1
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    40,195  57
    2
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    35,419  50
    3
    		As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    30,881  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    16,667  0
    2
    		Ryan Tubridy brought his biggest fan to tears at the National Ploughing Championships
    3,917  0
    3
    		Jamie Oliver admitted he tracks his children's whereabouts on an app ...it's The Dredge
    3,782  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    HPV test won't be rolled out until next year
    HPV test won't be rolled out until next year
    Irish professor's research finds failure rate of some vaginal mesh treatments 'unacceptably high'
    'When a sick baby with partial facial paralysis smiles, it’s golden. Especially if it’s my baby'
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    COURT
    French court dismisses appeal by magazine over topless photos of Duchess of Cambridge
    French court dismisses appeal by magazine over topless photos of Duchess of Cambridge
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    Man charged with murder after Spanish champion golfer found dead at US course

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie