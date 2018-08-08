Watch: Cows help police catch suspect in Florida

A HERD OF 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s helicopter captured the incident on video as the crew gave a play-by-play account to officers on the ground. A crew member told pursuing officers: “If you see a large group of cows, they’re literally following her.”

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was also captured and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 (about €3,875) bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

