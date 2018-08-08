This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Cows help police catch suspect in Florida

Charges against the woman include resisting an officer and drug possession.

By Associated Press Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 7,489 Views No Comments
A HERD OF 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s helicopter captured the incident on video as the crew gave a play-by-play account to officers on the ground. A crew member told pursuing officers: “If you see a large group of cows, they’re literally following her.”

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was also captured and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 (about €3,875) bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

