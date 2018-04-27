  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 27 April, 2018
Man dies and another is seriously injured after a multi-car crash in Cork

Road closures are in place after the N22 crash.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 27 Apr 2018, 6:45 PM
The N22 is the main road between Cork and Killarney.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 60s has died and a man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Cork.

The crash happened on the N22 at Carrigaphooca near Macroom at about 1.05 pm today and involved at least three vehicles.

A man in his 60s who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed from the scene.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 20s, who was seriously injured in the crash has been airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Cork.

Both men were the sole occupants of the vehicles they were driving.

A third car was also involved in the crash but gardaí have said that the occupants of that vehicle were not injured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and they are examining the crash site.

Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

AA Roadwatch says that those in the Cork city area wishing to travel to Killarney are advised to take the N20 and N72 via Mallow instead.

The local coroner has been notified following the fatal crash and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen what happened are asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

