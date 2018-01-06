  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts

Building supplies firm CRH is selling its Americas distribution division.

By Fora Staff Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 6:30 PM
2 hours ago 14,258 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3782985
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

IRISH BUILDING SUPPLIES company CRH is expected to save well over €100 million on the sale of some of its US operations because of Trump’s recent tax changes.

The building materials giant, which is Ireland’s largest indigenous firm, announced earlier this week that it is has completed the sale of its Americas distribution division.

At the time of the sale, CRH said that it was offloading the division because it didn’t offer “value adding acquisition opportunities” and it couldn’t see a way to become the market leader in the area.

The firm sold the subsidiary to Beacon Roofing Supply, a US company that sells roofing and building products in North America.

CRH said that the proceeds of the sale would be used to help fund some of its acquisitions in 2017.

The company has said it will spend €4.2 billion buying US cement maker Ash Grove Cement,  Suwannee America Cement and German business Fels.

Savings

According to a note published this morning by Davy stockbrokers, the Americas distribution business had gross assets of €1.2 billion, while the proceeds from the sale were €2.2 billion.

“That €1 billion gain might have been taxed at 35% under the old tax regime,” the note said.

“At 21%, the tax bill would be €210 million rather than €350 million, indicating a possible saving of €140 miliion by completing the deal on 2 January 2018.”

When discussing the “old regime”, the note was referencing the sweeping tax changes recently introduced under the Trump administration in the US.

The new rules included dramatic tax cuts for corporations and temporary reductions for individuals, and represented the most sweeping rewrite of the US tax code in decades.

The bill received final approval from the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives at the end of December. Under the changes, corporate tax was cut from 35% to 21%.

CRH is the biggest company by turnover in Ireland, with revenues of €27 billion in 2016.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: A Dublin investment firm has sold famed Irish spray tan business Vita Liberata

Read: IDA boss: We want finance firms to set up in the midlands once they have a Dublin base

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
48,925  103
2
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
38,766  54
3
Man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for 3 weeks
36,575  27
Fora
1
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
178  0
2
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
134  0
3
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
35,809  101
2
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
27,629  32
3
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
25,924  75
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
11,040  4
2
6 things you could buy for the price of a VIP Coachella ticket
6,337  1
3
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,249  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
OPINION
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy
CLARE
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie