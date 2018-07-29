Man airlifted to hospital as thousands climb Croagh Patrick

Source: Mayo Mountain Rescue/Facebook

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE treated for medical issues as thousands climbedÂ Croagh Patrick to mark Reek Sunday â€“ an important date in the Catholic calendar.

Mountain rescue personnel from Ireland and the UK were in place to assist those who needed help while climbing the famous Mayo mountain.

Itâ€™s estimated that about 5,000 people made the pilgrimage up the mountain, which is 760 metres high.

The Irish Air Corps airlifted a 46-year-old man to hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

While display crews prepare for the @BrayAirShow, operational crews crews conducted a medical evacuation from Croagh Patrick getting the patient to hospital in less than 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1AcomQiVON — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) July 29, 2018

Mayo Mountain RescueÂ released the following list of people who required assistance on the mountain: