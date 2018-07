Man airlifted to hospital as thousands climb Croagh Patrick

Source: Mayo Mountain Rescue/Facebook

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE treated for medical issues as thousands climbed Croagh Patrick to mark Reek Sunday – an important date in the Catholic calendar.

Mountain rescue personnel from Ireland and the UK were in place to assist those who needed help while climbing the famous Mayo mountain.

It’s estimated that about 5,000 people made the pilgrimage up the mountain, which is 760 metres high.

The Irish Air Corps airlifted a 46-year-old man to hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

The Irish Air Corps airlifted a 46-year-old man to hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

While display crews prepare for the @BrayAirShow, operational crews crews conducted a medical evacuation from Croagh Patrick getting the patient to hospital in less than 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1AcomQiVON — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) July 29, 2018

Mayo Mountain Rescue released the following list of people who required assistance on the mountain: