Man airlifted to hospital as thousands climb Croagh Patrick

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE treated for medical issues as thousands climbedÂ Croagh Patrick to mark Reek Sunday â€“ an important date in the Catholic calendar.
Mountain rescue personnel from Ireland and the UK were in place to assist those who needed help while climbing the famous Mayo mountain.
Itâ€™s estimated that about 5,000 people made the pilgrimage up the mountain, which is 760 metres high.
The Irish Air Corps airlifted a 46-year-old man to hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.
Mayo Mountain RescueÂ released the following list of people who required assistance on the mountain:
- 6.28pm: 20-year-old female, assisted on descent
- 6.06pm: 38-year-old female, assisted on descent
- 5.36pm: 46-year-old male, with elbow injury, treated and able to walk off the mountain
- 4.43pm: 50-year-old female, with knee injury, treated and able to walk off the mountain
- 4.21pm: 15-year-old female, assisted on descent
- 4.13pm: 73-year-old male, with leg injury, assessed, treated and walked off the mountain
- 3.47pm: 62-year-old female, suffering dehydration, assessed, treated and stretchered off the mountain
- 3.38pm: 46-year-old female, head injury, assessed and treated by doctor, was able to walk off
- 3.03pm: 64-year-old female, feeling unwell, was assessed and treated and able to walk
- 2.20pm: 38-year-old female with knee injury, was assessed and treated able to walk off
- 2.10pm: 64-year-old male, suffered abrasions, was assessed and treated and able to walk off
- 1.42pm: 12-year-old child, suffered cuts from a fall, was assessed and treated and able to walk
- 12.14pm: 39-year-old female, feeling unwell, was assessed and treated
- 11.35pm: 71-year-old female, suffering from dehydration, assessed and treated
- 10.20am: 64-year-old female, feeling unwell, treated by personnel and able to walk off.
- 9.57am: 46-year-old male with chest pain, evacuated by Air Corps helicopter to hospital for further treatment
- 9.50am: 54-year-old male with ankle injury, was treated at medical tent
