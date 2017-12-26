Unwanted Christmas gifts? Here's a way to donate them to homeless people

CHRISTMAS IS A time for giving and receiving gifts – but sometimes we get more than we want or need.

Well, there’s a way you can re-gift those unwanted presents and do a good deed at the same time.

Dublin’s Pro Cathedral is asking people to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts, which will then be given by Crosscare to homeless people next Christmas.

From today, gifts can be brought to the Pro Cathedral in Dublin for donation.

Crosscare – the social care agency of the Archdiocese of Dublin – will put the presents in storage for the next 12 months and give them out to people who are in their homeless services this time next year.

The service runs a number of homeless services throughout the greater Dublin area for adults and families experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this year, Crosscare opened a family hub facility in Drumcondra, Dublin for those seeking emergency accommodation.

In its appeal, Crosscare said:

People have been particularly generous to Crosscare this Christmas – a parish food appeal launched by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin at the start of December saw thousands of food items donated in just one weekend.

Crosscare manager Michael McDonagh said that by the end of last week the service had distributed 10,000 food hampers to families in need of help.

A full schedule of the Pro Cathedral’s opening hours for the coming week is available online.