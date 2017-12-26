Pictures: These brave souls headed out for Christmas Day swims across the country

CONDITIONS WERE FAR from ideal – but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from braving the cold and rain to take their annual Christmas Day plunge yesterday.

Dozens of Christmas Day swims happen all over the country every year with the aim of raising money for charity.

Many more swims and runs are are scheduled for this afternoon – thankfully, the weather looks a bit brighter and drier than yesterday …but temperatures will still hit as low as two degrees.

If you’ve taken the plunge already, be it for charity or just for fun – well done, wrap up warm today.

And if you’re heading out today – don’t forget to send us your photos: pictures@thejournal.ie

Cork

Dozens faced the cold conditions for a Christmas Day swim in Broadstrand, West Cork. Source: Vincent O'Donovan

Dublin

One of the most well-known Christmas Day swim locations is the Forty Foot pier in Sandycove, Dublin.

An organised swim happened where in aid of the St John of Gods charity.

Swimmers brave the elements at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Source: Kevin Phelan

Fair play to the swimmers, the conditions look fierce cold. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Yes, even Santa took part. Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Wicklow

The Happy Pear twins from Greystones, Wicklow joined in on the festivities and headed out for a swim with their friends and family.

Happy Christmas from a rainy beach!! There’s always a great Christmas day swim in Greystones and was great to see so many turn out even in the rain!! Were just about to start cooking the dinner now - wish you a lovely day what ever it entails 😊✨🙌🏼🎅🏻🎄 pic.twitter.com/dRCAcIxeZR — The Happy Pear (@thehappypear) December 25, 2017 Source: The Happy Pear /Twitter

Mayo

Dozens more swimmers took to the waters at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar Source: Brian McCaffrey

There they are - actually queueing up to jump in the lake Source: Brian McCaffrey

Donegal

It’s not just Christmas Day swims that people head out on …many Christmas Day charity runs are organised across the country, too.

A 7.5 mile run and swim was hosted in Buncrana, Donegal on behalf of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.