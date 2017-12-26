Pictures: These brave souls headed out for Christmas Day swims across the country

CONDITIONS WERE FAR from ideal – but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from braving the cold and rain to take their annual Christmas Day plunge yesterday.
Dozens of Christmas Day swims happen all over the country every year with the aim of raising money for charity.
Many more swims and runs are are scheduled for this afternoon – thankfully, the weather looks a bit brighter and drier than yesterday …but temperatures will still hit as low as two degrees.
If you’ve taken the plunge already, be it for charity or just for fun – well done, wrap up warm today.
Cork
Dublin
One of the most well-known Christmas Day swim locations is the Forty Foot pier in Sandycove, Dublin.
An organised swim happened where in aid of the St John of Gods charity.
Wicklow
The Happy Pear twins from Greystones, Wicklow joined in on the festivities and headed out for a swim with their friends and family.
Mayo
Donegal
It’s not just Christmas Day swims that people head out on …many Christmas Day charity runs are organised across the country, too.
A 7.5 mile run and swim was hosted in Buncrana, Donegal on behalf of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.
