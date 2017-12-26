  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Pictures: These brave souls headed out for Christmas Day swims across the country

Hundreds turned out across the country for Christmas Day swims.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 10:19 AM
3 hours ago 10,066 Views 15 Comments
Source: elmont321/YouTube

CONDITIONS WERE FAR from ideal – but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from braving the cold and rain to take their annual Christmas Day plunge yesterday.

Dozens of Christmas Day swims happen all over the country every year with the aim of raising money for charity.

Many more swims and runs are are scheduled for this afternoon – thankfully, the weather looks a bit brighter and drier than yesterday …but temperatures will still hit as low as two degrees.

If you’ve taken the plunge already, be it for charity or just for fun – well done, wrap up warm today.

And if you’re heading out today – don’t forget to send us your photos: pictures@thejournal.ie

Cork

IMG_3202 Dozens faced the cold conditions for a Christmas Day swim in Broadstrand, West Cork. Source: Vincent O'Donovan

Dublin

One of the most well-known Christmas Day swim locations is the Forty Foot pier in Sandycove, Dublin.

An organised swim happened where in aid of the St John of Gods charity.

image2 Swimmers brave the elements at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Source: Kevin Phelan

FORTY FOOT XMAS SWIM 758A2725_90532928 Fair play to the swimmers, the conditions look fierce cold. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

4 FORTY FOOT XMAS SWIM 758A2799_90532931 Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Christmas Day swim- Dublin Yes, even Santa took part. Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Christmas Day swim- Dublin Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Wicklow

The Happy Pear twins from Greystones, Wicklow joined in on the festivities and headed out for a swim with their friends and family.

Mayo

IMG_20171225_120546 Dozens more swimmers took to the waters at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar Source: Brian McCaffrey

IMG_20171225_120216_1 There they are - actually queueing up to jump in the lake Source: Brian McCaffrey

Donegal

It’s not just Christmas Day swims that people head out on …many Christmas Day charity runs are organised across the country, too.

A 7.5 mile run and swim was hosted in Buncrana, Donegal on behalf of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

