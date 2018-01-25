  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (50) arrested after gardaí raid suspected crystal meth operation in Dublin

Gardaí seized powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compounds, a gas mask and face masks.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 9:29 PM
12 hours ago 19,056 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3817515
Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.
Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have dismantled a suspected crystal meth operation in south Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit raided a premises in Walkinstown and seized €450k worth of the drug.

The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí said the scientist  provided “on-site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene”.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

A garda spokesman said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.”

Read: Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Will you go to the pub this Good Friday?
42,141  128
2
Dublin Bus to change 17 bus routes over traffic problems in city centre
38,481  85
3
Worker who 'faked' injury loses unfair dismissal case after private investigator spots him carrying child
37,816  0
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
3,178  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
684  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
245  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
45,734  9
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
31,356  37
3
Anonymous donor steps in to fund new €3 million UCD running track
27,716  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
13,224  10
2
Here's what the whole cast of Tallafornia is up to now
8,928  0
3
Penneys are opening a pop-up hair and beauty salon with prices starting from €5
7,506  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize jewellery worth estimated â¬100,000 and arrest two people in Dublin
Gardaí seize jewellery worth estimated €100,000 and arrest two people in Dublin
Man sentenced to two years for robbery and 'merciless' attack on fellow homeless person
Appeal launched after homeowner 'put in noose and dragged around' his home by burglars
DUBLIN
Four babies born to women in prison last year
Four babies born to women in prison last year
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
COURT
Mother-of-four who stole â¬100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
LEO VARADKAR
Leo told Bloomberg TV it's time to get 'down and dirty' on the details of Brexit
Leo told Bloomberg TV it's time to get 'down and dirty' on the details of Brexit
Leo Varadkar's approval rating is now higher than any taoiseach since Bertie Ahern in 2007
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie