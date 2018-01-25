Man (50) arrested after gardaí raid suspected crystal meth operation in Dublin

Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.

Some of the drug paraphernalia seized.

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have dismantled a suspected crystal meth operation in south Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit raided a premises in Walkinstown and seized €450k worth of the drug.

The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí said the scientist provided “on-site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene”.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

A garda spokesman said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.”