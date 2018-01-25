Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized psychedelic drugs worth an estimated €80,000 in Cork.

The operation was carried out as part of an intelligence-led joint operation between Revenue, the Garda National Drugs Unit and the Organised Crime Bureau.

A package containing 1.5kg of mescaline powder at a residential address on the Lee Road in Cork.

Mescaline is a psychedelic substance prohibited under the Misuse of Drugs Acts 1977 to 2016.

A Spanish man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Revenue has said this operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

Businesses and members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.