A message to the family of Adrian Donohoe's killers: 'Your mind will never have peace until you do the right thing'

FIVE YEARS AGO today, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe left his family home to go to work and never returned.

He was shot dead while responding to an armed raid at Lordship credit union near Bellurgan in Co Louth.

His killers have never been brought to justice.

In a fresh appeal at Dundalk garda station this morning on the fifth anniversary of the man’s murder, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said “many lives were left shattered”.

He said the sense of loss, sadness and grief will never leave Adrian’s family, friends and colleagues or the local community where he proudly served.

LEST WE FORGET: Today the GRA especially remember our brother, Det. Gda. Adrian Donohue on the 5th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts. He gave his today for all our tomorrow's. RIP.

The investigation has “continued at pace, both locally and on an international basis”, he told reporters.

“We will never cease in our efforts to bring accountability to those who murdered Adrian, we will never cease investigating in order to solve Adrian’s murder. We owe that to Adrian’s family, friends and the local community and as a society we must constantly strive for justice.”

He thanked the people who had already provided “invaluable assistance” to the investigation and appealed to anyone who knows anything about the detective’s murder, no matter how trivial or insignificant it may seem, to make contact.

“It is never too late to help,” Mangan said. The Chief Superintendent said he was appealing to people he is certain have information and who might be “sitting on a fence” about whether to tell gardaí.

The persons involved in this murder have no doubt received logistical and emotional support from their families and friends and I am speaking to you, in particular, the families and friends of these people, who were involved in the murder.

“Your mind will never have peace until you tell the truth of what happened to Adrian. It’s not too late to do the right thing.”

Fear

Mangan said investigators have made progress but he was not in a position to provide the finer details of that progress.

“But suffice to say, the public inparticular have provided us with very, very good information as regards what happened that day.”

In any murder investigation people are afraid – it generates a sense of fear in communities, but I think Adrian’s murder, certainly, strikes a chord with people. He was a man with family, supporting the community and his life was literally taken from him that night when he was out protecting people.

Mangan confirmed gardaí know who the suspects are – some are still in the country and others have “sought protection in other jurisdictions”.

“That doesn’t prevent us from following them to the end of the earth and we certainly will.”

He said there are a number of police forces around the world, including in the United States, providing “significant assistance” in this investigation.

Courage and bravery

Speaking about the anniversary, Acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin said Adrian was “the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána”

In his professional and personal life he was dedicated to the community he served. Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others. He showed exceptional courage and bravery at Lordship Credit Union on that fateful day five years ago.

Adrian’s ultimate sacrifice to protect others will never be forgotten by his loved ones, the wider garda family, the local community he served so well, and the State. He is an enduring example to us all.

“Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, their children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends,” the acting commissioner said.

He said the key to solving this “callous and brutal murder” remains in the local community and particularly those people who know who the killers are.

“They must now ask themselves whether they can after five years continue to protect people who are prepared to murder a Garda in cold blood. It is never too late to do the right thing. It is never too late to stand on the side of justice. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.”

The Irish League of Credit Unions has offered a reward of €50,000 for information that leads to any arrest and prosecution in respect of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Anyone with information about Garda Adrian Donohoe’s murder is urged to contact Dundalk garda atation on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.