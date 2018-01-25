  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A message to the family of Adrian Donohoe's killers: 'Your mind will never have peace until you do the right thing'

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said today he was appealing to people he is certain have information about the murder.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 12:33 PM
8 hours ago 10,108 Views 40 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816146
Image: Garda press office/Photocall Ireland
Image: Garda press office/Photocall Ireland

FIVE YEARS AGO today, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe left his family home to go to work and never returned.

He was shot dead while responding to an armed raid at Lordship credit union near Bellurgan in Co Louth.

His killers have never been brought to justice.

In a fresh appeal at Dundalk garda station this morning on the fifth anniversary of the man’s murder, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said “many lives were left shattered”.

He said the sense of loss, sadness and grief will never leave Adrian’s family, friends and colleagues or the local community where he proudly served.

The investigation has “continued at pace, both locally and on an international basis”, he told reporters.

“We will never cease in our efforts to bring accountability to those who murdered Adrian, we will never cease investigating in order to solve Adrian’s murder. We owe that to Adrian’s family, friends and the local community and as a society we must constantly strive for justice.”

He thanked the people who had already provided “invaluable assistance” to the investigation and appealed to anyone who knows anything about the detective’s murder, no matter how trivial or insignificant it may seem, to make contact.

“It is never too late to help,” Mangan said. The Chief Superintendent said he was appealing to people he is certain have information and who might be “sitting on a fence” about whether to tell gardaí.

The persons involved in this murder have no doubt received logistical and emotional support from their families and friends and I am speaking to you, in particular, the families and friends of these people, who were involved in the murder.

“Your mind will never have peace until you tell the truth of what happened to Adrian. It’s not too late to do the right thing.”

Fear

Mangan said investigators have made progress but he was not in a position to provide the finer details of that progress.

“But suffice to say, the public inparticular have provided us with very, very good information as regards what happened that day.”

In any murder investigation people are afraid – it generates a sense of fear in communities, but I think Adrian’s murder, certainly, strikes a chord with people. He was a man with family, supporting the community and his life was literally taken from him that night when he was out protecting people.

Mangan confirmed gardaí know who the suspects are – some are still in the country and others have “sought protection in other jurisdictions”.

“That doesn’t prevent us from following them to the end of the earth and we certainly will.”

He said there are a number of police forces around the world, including in the United States, providing “significant assistance” in this investigation.

Courage and bravery

Speaking about the anniversary, Acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin said Adrian was “the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána”

In his professional and personal life he was dedicated to the community he served. Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others. He showed exceptional courage and bravery at Lordship Credit Union on that fateful day five years ago.
Adrian’s ultimate sacrifice to protect others will never be forgotten by his loved ones, the wider garda family, the local community he served so well, and the State. He is an enduring example to us all.

“Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, their children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends,” the acting commissioner said.

He said the key to solving this “callous and brutal murder” remains in the local community and particularly those people who know who the killers are.

“They must now ask themselves whether they can after five years continue to protect people who are prepared to murder a Garda in cold blood. It is never too late to do the right thing. It is never too late to stand on the side of justice. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.”

The Irish League of Credit Unions has offered a reward of €50,000 for information that leads to any arrest and prosecution in respect of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Anyone with information about Garda Adrian Donohoe’s murder is urged to contact Dundalk garda atation on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Read: Man who injured gardaí while trying to get away from drugs bust jailed for five years>

Read: Gardaí appeal for footage of car involved in serious collision after burglary>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
110,942  313
2
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
45,524  115
3
US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase
35,476  51
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
1,855  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
374  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
194  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
31,610  8
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
27,330  34
3
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
20,860  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
7,337  7
2
Can You Guess the Celebrity's Real Name?
6,434  10
3
This gal's game-changing hack for getting muck off her suede heels is going viral
5,388  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork
Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour
DUBLIN
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
'It was a brilliant 2017 but it's 2018 now' - Blues Sisters hope to end another drought
COURT
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
Grumpy Cat wins €570,000 payout in copyright lawsuit
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie