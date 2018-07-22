Curracloe beach evacuated due to large-scale sand dune blaze

Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

CURRACLOE BEACH IN Co Wexford has been evacuated after sand dune grass caught fire.

Emergency services are on the scene and people are being asked to stay away from the area, as vehicles in the car park are in danger.

Wexford Civil Defence advised people to avoid Curracloe and keep all roads clear for emergency vehicles.

The Surf Shack Curracloe told TheJournal.ie that the flames at their highest point were 10 foot high, and that the entire beach had been evacuated.

It said that it has cancelled its events for the day; separately, the Leinster Open Sea swim was also halted mid-way because of the evacuation.

The recent hot dry weather has caused a water shortage and vegetation to become dry. Fire services had been warning members of the public to be careful when using disposable barbeques and not to throw cigarette butts on the ground.

A number of gorse and heather fires had broken out across the country in recent weeks; including one on Bray Head, which brought Dart services between Bray and Greystones to a halt.