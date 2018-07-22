This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 July, 2018
Curracloe beach evacuated due to large-scale sand dune blaze

The fire has been linked to the recent heatwave.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 2:51 PM
2 hours ago 55,521 Views 13 Comments
Curracloe beach Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

CURRACLOE BEACH IN Co Wexford has been evacuated after sand dune grass caught fire.

Emergency services are on the scene and people are being asked to stay away from the area, as vehicles in the car park are in danger.

Wexford Civil Defence advised people to avoid Curracloe and keep all roads clear for emergency vehicles.

37635863_2127004314007777_7380054249020850176_n Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

The Surf Shack Curracloe told TheJournal.ie that the flames at their highest point were 10 foot high, and that the entire beach had been evacuated.

It said that it has cancelled its events for the day; separately, the Leinster Open Sea swim was also halted mid-way because of the evacuation.

The recent hot dry weather has caused a water shortage and vegetation to become dry. Fire services had been warning members of the public to be careful when using disposable barbeques and not to throw cigarette butts on the ground.

37607858_2127021230672752_4295128885554577408_n Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

37609875_2127021810672694_710935160433934336_n Source: The Surf Shack Curracloe

A number of gorse and heather fires had broken out across the country in recent weeks; including one on Bray Head, which brought Dart services between Bray and Greystones to a halt.

GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha
