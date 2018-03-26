  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland

Siptu said the recommendation to close the print works in Sandyford is “strategically flawed”.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Mar 2018, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 11,787 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3925140
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips
Image: Shutterstock/4kclips

THE CENTRAL BANK is expected to announce at the end of this month that the printing of euro banknotes in Ireland will cease.

The Central Bank Commission has been conducting a review of Ireland’s strategy for banknote production over the last two years.

Siptu said today that management at the print works facility in Sandyford, Dublin, had recommended a wind down to the commission this week.

The union called on the Central Bank to consider its position before taking a decision that will cease the printing of currency in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Central Bank confirmed that the review has been completed, but said a decision has not yet been made.

The matter is scheduled for the commission meeting at the end of this month.

“The proposal from management involves sourcing the banknotes from within the Eurozone, and ceasing the printing of banknotes at the Central Bank’s Currency Centre. This proposal is in line with the approach taken in many other national central banks in the Eurozone,” it said.

This proposed change will have no impact on the supply of banknotes in Ireland, the majority of which are produced elsewhere. All other currency related operation at Sandyford Currency Centre would continue as normal.

The Central Bank said a total of 45 staff at the facility would be impacted if the commission took the decision to cease printing.

However, it said it does not intend to seek compulsory redundancies and is committed to redeploying and retraining impacted staff.

A voluntary severance package will also be made available.

‘Flawed’

SIPTU Services Divisional Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, said, Siptu services divisional organiser said the recommendation to close the print works is “strategically flawed”.

“This facility is a national strategic asset and for a country like Ireland to lose the capacity to print our own money into the future could have serious consequences.”

The uncertainty created by Brexit and the rise of right wing politics’ in many parts of Europe, and the associated anti-European Union sentiment means that the environment continues to be very uncertain across the Euro zone. While it is clear that Ireland remains committed to the euro as a currency, the same cannot be said for all of the members states currently engaged in monetary union.
Should the unthinkable happen and the Euro currency was to cease, the skills and technical knowledge required for Ireland to print its own currency will be essential. Unfortunately, once the Sandyford print works facility is lost these skills will be difficult to recover.

Siptu sector organiser, for the arts, culture and media sector, Denis Hynes, said the fact that the Central Bank is committed to ensuring that there are no involuntary redundancies “does not change the view of staff that a decision to close the print work would be a serious strategic mistake”.

“Staff were not involved in drafting the terms of reference and the appointments to the review body were exclusively made by management.”

Read: You can now view your own credit report for loans over €500>

Read: Poor oversight and staff wins: Central Bank finds major issues with credit union prize draws>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí confirm body found in river is missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault
106,963  78
2
'My beautiful funny intelligent baby': Family in mourning after body of 14-year-old Elisha Gault discovered
74,475  34
3
Calm and cool conditions today - but frosty, wintry weather set to return later this week
61,082  5
Fora
1
After losing millions in a 'difficult' period, Abrakebabra's owner says it's back on track
3,048  0
2
Poll: Do you think asylum seekers should be allowed to fill job gaps?
257  0
3
Ireland's chronic housing shortage is the economy's 'most pressing issue'
118  0
The42
1
Niall Quinn in Sunderland takeover talks - report
30,072  28
2
Ireland are playing Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial with part of the proceeds going to Liam Miller's family
18,860  19
3
'At this stage our squad motto is just 'adapt'': Munster hope for Zebo fitness, but ready for Toulon pressure
16,101  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation united in support (and sympathy) for poor Dermot on Room To Improve this week
31,194  3
2
Richard Madeley told Meghan Markle's family members they shouldn't expect a wedding invite
13,743  1
3
So apparently influencers are Snapchatting while driving so they can be called out and get more followers
5,105  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of â¬229,111
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should there be mandatory inspections for childminders?
Poll: Should there be mandatory inspections for childminders?
Poll: Should we stop putting the clocks back and forward by an hour each year?
Poll: Will you observe Earth Hour?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie