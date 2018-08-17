Investigation launched after cyclist hit by lorry in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision between a cyclist and a lorry that took place at a busy junction in Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident took place near the Samuel Beckett Bridge, at the junction of Guild Street and North Wall Quay, shortly after 9am.

The cyclist, who is understood to be a man, was treated for his injuries at the scene before being taken to the Mater Hospital.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the injuries are not believed to be serious. The road was closed at Guild Street and North Wall Quay for around two hours. It reopened shortly before 11am.