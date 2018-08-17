This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Investigation launched after cyclist hit by lorry in Dublin city centre

The cyclist is being treated at the Mater Hospital.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 17 Aug 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 10,053 Views 47 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a collision between a cyclist and a lorry that took place at a busy junction in Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident took place near the Samuel Beckett Bridge, at the junction of Guild Street and North Wall Quay, shortly after 9am.

The cyclist, who is understood to be a man, was treated for his injuries at the scene before being taken to the Mater Hospital.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the injuries are not believed to be serious. The road was closed at Guild Street and North Wall Quay for around two hours. It reopened shortly before 11am.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

