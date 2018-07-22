This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Top US spy says 'awkward' reaction to Trump-Putin summit 'wasn't meant to be disrespectful'

When told during a live interview that Trump had invited Putin to the US, Dan Coats sighed and said “OK. That’s going to be special.”.

By Associated Press Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago 5,737 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4141245
National Intelligence Director Dan Coats speaks at the Forum in Aspen, Colorado.
Image: AP
National Intelligence Director Dan Coats speaks at the Forum in Aspen, Colorado.
National Intelligence Director Dan Coats speaks at the Forum in Aspen, Colorado.
Image: AP

THE TOP US intelligence official said he meant no disrespect to President Donald Trump in a televised interview discussing the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said his Thursday comments at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado were not intended to be critical of the president’s decision to invite Putin to a meeting in Washington later this year.

“Some press coverage has mischaracterized my intentions in responding to breaking news presented to me during a live interview,” Coats said.

My admittedly awkward response was in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the president.

Coats has been under scrutiny since he said he wished Trump had not met one-on-one with the Russian leader and expressed dismay that the president had publicly undermined US intelligence agencies.

Coats issued a rare statement rebutting the president’s Monday comments during a press conference with Putin doubting the findings of the intelligence community on Russian election interference.

White House aides were fearful that the former lawmaker might resign over the president’s comments, and the president spoke positively of Coats in a television interview Wednesday. But Coats’ display of surprise upon learning that Trump had invited Putin to Washington this fall for a follow-on meeting drew the president’s ire.

“Say that again,” Coats said, cupping his hand over his ear on live television. He took a deep breath and continued:

OK. That’s going to be special.

Coats also revealed in the interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he was unaware of what transpired in the private meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, and restated without equivocation his belief that Russia continues to pose a threat to the American electoral system.

“Basically, they are the ones that are trying to undermine our basic values and divide with our allies,” Coats said of Russia. “They are the ones who are trying to wreak havoc over our election process.”

Coats, who oversees the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies, also said that if he had been asked, he would have advised Trump against meeting Putin alone, with just interpreters.

“That’s not my role. That’s not my job. It is what it is,” Coats said.

The statement released yesterday by Coats, more than 48 hours after the initial interview, capped a week of public walk backs by the Trump administration relating to Russia.

Trump’s public doubting of Russia’s culpability for interference in 2016 — though he later tried to “clarify” his remarks a day later — sparked bipartisan condemnation in Washington and sparked congressional lawmakers to look once again for ways to tighten sanctions on the longtime US foe.

Coats, a former GOP senator from Indiana, has until this week been a largely invisible figure in Trump’s Cabinet. Earlier in the administration, his voice was drowned out by the more outspoken Mike Pompeo, who was CIA director before Trump tapped him as secretary of state. Now with Pompeo heading the State Department, Coats has been thrust into the limelight as the voice of the intelligence community.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
100,785  62
2
Gardaí stop driver who was going 158kph on 100kph road
43,591  109
3
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
36,644  37
Fora
1
'It's an initial splash': The head of Ireland's new tourism brand defends its debut ad
201  0
2
Flexible working doesn't mean overhauling a business - here's some simple tips to make it work
163  0
3
'Try hire someone in Silicon Valley without it': How Ireland's share-scheme rules are failing startups
106  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
86,251  49
2
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
62,145  45
3
'He shone like a beacon through all the gloom': Maradona, Clough and the makings of Roy Keane
38,855  37
DailyEdge
1
Khloé Kardashian apologised for using the R-word, and her fans seemed really impressed
9,964  3
2
Harry Styles, Vogue Williams, and Paris Hilton... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
9,785  0
3
Twitter reacts to Andrew Lincoln finally addressing that 'elephant in the room'
6,281  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
HSE
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Smoking, vaping or even having nicotine patches during pregnancy may increase the risk of cot death
HSE issues warning after two confirmed cases of measles in Dublin
DRUGS
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
Gardaí increase patrols amid fears North Dublin gang feud will reignite after large drugs seizure
DUBLIN
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie