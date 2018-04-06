Man goes on trial in India charged with rape and murder of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin

Danielle McLaughlin. Source: Facebook

A MAN HAS gone on trial in India charged in connection with the rape and murder of Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin.

The body of the 28-year-old was found in a field near a beach in the south of Goa in March of last year.

Vikat Bhagat was brought before a court in India today.

McLaughlin grew up in Buncrana, Co Donegal before going to university in Liverpool.

She had left Ireland last February to go travelling and was in the coastal Canacona area celebrating the Holi festival when she was killed.

Speaking in the aftermath of her daughter’s death, her mother Andra Brannigan said that the young woman will be “sadly missed by us all”.

“The family would like to express our thanks to all who have got in touch since receiving this awful news,” Brannigan told the Press Association.

“As you can expect we are finding it very difficult at this trying time. We want to thank the Irish and British consulates, along with Colin from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and many friends who have assisted at this time. Danielle will be sadly missed by us all.”

It is understood some members of her family are expected to attend the trial in the near future.

The trial was adjourned until until 13 April.

