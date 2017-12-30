  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danish mother says she's still stung by 1997 arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant

The incident sparked an international debate about parenting styles.

By Associated Press Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 10:30 AM
6 hours ago 29,068 Views 73 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3734014
In this 7 December 1999, file photo, attorney Michael Carey, left, and his client Annette Sorensen leave New York's U.S. District court after the second day of trial of her $20 million lawsuit against the city
Image: AP
In this 7 December 1999, file photo, attorney Michael Carey, left, and his client Annette Sorensen leave New York's U.S. District court after the second day of trial of her $20 million lawsuit against the city
In this 7 December 1999, file photo, attorney Michael Carey, left, and his client Annette Sorensen leave New York's U.S. District court after the second day of trial of her $20 million lawsuit against the city
Image: AP

A DANISH MOTHER whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York eatery sparked an international debate about parenting styles says she still feels she was unjustly vilified.

“(My) case that happened 20 years ago is even more relevant today,” Annette Sorensen told the New York Post. She said American parents “live in fear,” and she still wants “to show it’s possible to live another way.”

Then an actress in her 30s, Sorensen parked her 14-month-old daughter in a stroller outside a barbecue restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood while she and the baby’s father, a New York-based playwright, had margaritas inside on a chilly May evening.

Sorensen said she repeatedly checked on the blanket-covered baby during the hour they were at the restaurant before a patron summoned police.

The parents were arrested on child-endangerment charges that were eventually dropped. Child welfare authorities briefly took charge of the girl.

“I don’t think there’s any greater punishment than to have your child taken away from you,” Sorensen told the Post.

The episode sparked outrage from New York, where residents were astounded at the idea of parents depositing a child alone on a sidewalk, to Denmark, where residents were equally stunned by the notion of being arrested for leaving a child unattended for a spell while shopping or dining.

Sorensen filed a $20 million false-arrest lawsuit against the city. A jury in 1999 awarded her $66,000, rejecting many of her claims but agreeing that she should not have been strip-searched, among other findings.

Sorensen, who now lives in Hamburg, Germany, is trying to raise money online to get an English translation of a novel she wrote based on her 1997 experience.

“I always had a big longing for an apology,” she says in a fundraising video that also features her now 21-year-old daughter. “I probably never will get this apology.”

The novel is being translated by Irish woman Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov.

Read: 8 modern parenting worries my own mum never had to deal with

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (73)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot
142,867  58
2
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan
86,255  60
3
Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer ties the knot in Cork
42,578  93
Fora
1
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
837  0
2
'I asked myself, why should I stay as CEO? The only reasons were control, ego and power'
384  0
3
11 stories that summed up Ireland's crazy property market in 2017
349  0
The42
1
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58
24,628  5
2
Quiz: How well do you remember the sporting year?
22,401  10
3
LIVE: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
19,718  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
This supermarket in Swords won't stop trolling the Lidl next door
16,780  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,438  0
3
This Irish granny thought centipedes were called 'pedophiles' before her family corrected her
6,262  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
NEW YORK
Danish mother says she's still stung by 1997 arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant
Danish mother says she's still stung by 1997 arrest for leaving baby outside New York restaurant
Boy (3) started New York fire which killed 12 by playing with apartment cooker
At least 12 people, including four children, killed in New York apartment fire
FIRE
Massive fire kills 14 people in Mumbai restaurant
Massive fire kills 14 people in Mumbai restaurant
At least 37 dead in fire at Philippines shopping centre
Elderly man dies in North Strand house fire
MET ÉIREANN
The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight
The entire country will feel the effects of Storm Dylan tonight
Gerald Fleming on why he's finishing up at Met Éireann (but bringing the weather with him)
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie