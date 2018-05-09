Trains delayed after 'planned and organised' graffiti attack on Dart

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident which left trains delayed last night.

The incident saw a group of young people damage a train at Clongriffin Dart Station last night around 9.30pm.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said that a group of up to 11 youths blocked doors on the train and carried out a “planned and organised graffiti attack” on the train.

Witnesses suggested that at least some of the youths were armed with weapons.

At least one carriage was taken out of service after its outside was completely covered in paint.

Welcome to Clongriffin where 20 absolute filth balls stop a train and proceed to spray paint the entire carriage for a good 15 minutes interrupted. This shit needs to stop @AodhanORiordain pic.twitter.com/O3f4HvyvPG — GraemeC (@Graeme_C) May 8, 2018 Source: GraemeC /Twitter

The group left the scene in a number or directions, delaying the other trains for up to an hour.

Gardaí were called to the station. A spokesperson said:

“Youths allegedly sprayed paint on a carriage but were gone on arrival of gardaí.

“Investigations are ongoing.”